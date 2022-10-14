Stephen A. Davis, Co-Manager of the Vaughan Nelson Small Cap Value Fund, to Retire

HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Vaughan Nelson Investment Management (Vaughan Nelson), a registered investment adviser and affiliate of Natixis Investment Managers (Natixis IM), today announced that Stephen A. Davis will retire on March 31, 2023. Davis has been a member of Vaughan Nelson’s investment team since 2010 and co-manager of the Vaughan Nelson Small Cap Value Fund (NEJYX) since 2019.

Chris D. Wallis, CFA®, CEO and CIO of Vaughan Nelson, who has served as lead manager of the Vaughan Nelson Small Cap Value Fund since 2004, will continue to manage the fund alongside co-manager James Eisenman, CFA®. Eisenman has served as a member of Vaughan Nelson’s investment team since 2005 and was named a co-manager on the Fund earlier this year. There will be no changes to the Fund’s strategy or investment process.

“It has been a distinct privilege working with Stephen during his tenure as a member of the Vaughan Nelson investment team,” said Wallis. “We wish Stephen all the best as he prepares for a well-deserved retirement.”

“It has been a pleasure to work at Vaughan Nelson and to have had the opportunity to serve Vaughan Nelson’s clients and Fund shareholders,” said Davis. “Though I will miss investing, it is a comfort knowing that I will leave the Fund in the strong and capable hands of my co-managers.”

Founded in 1970, Vaughan Nelson is a Houston-based investment manager with $12.7 billion under management as of September 30, 2022. A globally recognized boutique affiliate of Natixis Investment Managers, S.A., Vaughan Nelson manages six equity products and four domestic fixed income products. Vaughan Nelson focuses on managing active investment strategies that are relevant today and in the future.

Natixis Investment Managers’ multi-affiliate approach connects clients to the independent thinking and focused expertise of more than 20 active managers. Ranked among the world’s largest asset managers1 with more than $1.1 trillion assets under management,2 Natixis Investment Managers delivers a diverse range of solutions across asset classes, styles, and vehicles, including innovative environmental, social, and governance (ESG) strategies and products dedicated to advancing sustainable finance. The firm partners with clients in order to understand their unique needs and provide insights and investment solutions tailored to their long-term goals.

Headquartered in Paris and Boston, Natixis Investment Managers is part of the Global Financial Services division of Groupe BPCE, the second-largest banking group in France through the Banque Populaire and Caisse d’Epargne retail networks. Natixis Investment Managers’ affiliated investment management firms include AEW; AlphaSimplex Group; DNCA Investments;3 Dorval Asset Management; Flexstone Partners; Gateway Investment Advisers; Harris Associates; Investors Mutual Limited; Loomis, Sayles & Company; Mirova; MV Credit; Naxicap Partners; Ossiam; Ostrum Asset Management; Seeyond; Seventure Partners; Thematics Asset Management; Vauban Infrastructure Partners; Vaughan Nelson Investment Management; and WCM Investment Management. Additionally, investment solutions are offered through Natixis Investment Managers Solutions and Natixis Advisors, LLC. Not all offerings are available in all jurisdictions. For additional information, please visit Natixis Investment Managers’ website at im.natixis.com | LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/natixis-investment-managers.

Natixis Investment Managers’ distribution and service groups include Natixis Distribution, LLC, a limited purpose broker-dealer and the distributor of various U.S. registered investment companies for which advisory services are provided by affiliated firms of Natixis Investment Managers, Natixis Investment Managers S.A. (Luxembourg), Natixis Investment Managers International (France), and their affiliated distribution and service entities in Europe and Asia.

Cerulli Quantitative Update: Global Markets 2022 ranked Natixis Investment Managers as the 18th largest asset manager in the world based on assets under management as of December 31, 2021. Assets under management ("AUM") of current affiliated entities measured as of June 30, 2022 are $1,156.7 billion (€1,106.7 billion).

