KBRA Releases Research – Structured Credit Trend Watch: Volume Amid Volatility

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#KBRA–KBRA releases a report examining trends across the structured credit landscape, including issuance, spreads, and document features. Despite increased costs, continued aggressive policy action, geopolitical instability, and widening spreads, structured credit transactions and CLOs have pushed forward with robust issuance so far in 2022. Strong demand for floating rate products has been met with a broader menu of structures. While overall leveraged loan volume has lagged on a year-over-year basis, volatility in the secondary market has presented a ripe opportunity for yield and par pick-up which has led to historical leveraged loan trading volume.

Fundamental indicators—including an increase in loan defaults—have signaled a cycle shift from expansion to downturn and, with it, a recent slowdown in issuance and shifting investor preferences. Increasingly, capital has poured into the private credit and direct lending space, which has become a $1 trillion-plus market. Against the current economic backdrop, this market has enticed investors with protective loan covenants, strong lender/borrower relationships, and high risk-adjusted returns. In Europe, the primary market has been brought to a virtual standstill as new issue has struggled to keep up with volatility caused by persistent inflation expectations and disruptions in the energy market.

In addition to the trends noted above, we discuss the middle market sector and provide a recap of KBRA’s rating and surveillance activity in 2022.

Click here to view the report.

Related Publications

About KBRA



KBRA is a full-service credit rating agency registered in the U.S., the EU, and the UK, and is designated to provide structured finance ratings in Canada. KBRA’s ratings can be used by investors for regulatory capital purposes in multiple jurisdictions.

Contacts

Sean Malone, CFA, Managing Director



+1 (646) 731-2436



[email protected]

Cameron Leduc, Analyst



+1 (646) 731-1265



[email protected]

Gabriele Gramazio, Director



+44 20 8148 1001



[email protected]

Eric Hudson, Senior Managing Director



+1 (646) 731-3320



[email protected]

Business Development Contact





Jason Lilien, Managing Director



+1 (646) 731-2442



[email protected]