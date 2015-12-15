University of Phoenix Announces Agreement With Northwest Career College to Help Students Affordably Earn Degrees

Academic agreement supports transfer pathway for students from community college to higher degrees exclusively at the University

PHOENIX–(BUSINESS WIRE)–University of Phoenix is pleased to announce an academic agreement with Northwest Career College that supports building transfer pathways for students from the career college and trade school courses to higher degrees at the University. The formal agreement, called a 3+1 Transfer Pathway Program, allows Northwest Career College students to save on the cost of their education by spending three years completing general course requirements at the community college and as little as one year to complete their bachelor’s degree at University of Phoenix.

“We are proud to support students and employees at Northwest Career College in pursuing their education and career goals,” said John Woods, Ph.D., provost and chief academic officer of University of Phoenix. “The transfer pathway is a critical opportunity for working adult students to continue their educational and career journey and earn bachelor’s degrees from the University of Phoenix in high-demand industries including nursing, IT, and healthcare.”

Located in Las Vegas, Nevada, Northwest Career College chose the transfer pathway program as an exclusive agreement with University of Phoenix.

“Northwest Career College is proud to be a 3+1 Partner with the University of Phoenix! NCC is on a mission to increase the accessibility of higher education to the community and populations that may not be able to pursue a traditional higher education pathway,” states Jillian Lopez, Director of Strategic Partnerships at Northwest Career College. “Many of our students are working adults trying to balance their personal dreams with the difficult realities that come with supporting a family. We appreciate University of Phoenix for putting students first and helping every student feel like they can afford to continue investing in their education and themselves.”

The new agreement includes Bachelor of Science degrees in Business, Health Management, Information Technology, and Nursing. “University of Phoenix’s 3+1 transfer agreement with NCC has made a bachelor’s degree less of a dream and more of a realistic option for our students by offering a pathway that is affordable both on a financial level and a time-savings level,” adds Lopez.

“University of Phoenix aligns student career pathways and skills acquisition with workforce needs creating time and cost efficiencies for students,” states Leo Goncalves, vice president of Workforce Solutions Group at the University of Phoenix. “Northwest Career College shares our committed and career focused approach which contributes to developing the local workforce where skills are needed within the community.”

Students can transfer up to 87 credits towards a bachelor’s degree. If all 87 credits are transferred, students will only need to complete 33 credits to graduate. University of Phoenix offers undergraduate students one course at a time at five-week increments with new courses starting monthly.

Eligible students will need to complete 11 classes to finish their bachelor’s degree and can graduate in as little as 14 months, when transferring 87 credits to University of Phoenix. Additionally, the University will waive tuition and fees for the first course, a savings of $1,220, and provides an associate degree transfer tuition rate for all remaining courses, a savings of $144 per course, or $1,584 for 11 courses, for a total savings of $2,804.

Northwest Career College employees also benefit from this agreement. For employees who enroll in bachelor or master’s degree programs, tuition is waived on the sixth course for those who have completed their first five courses within a 365-day period. Fees are waived for doctoral programs.

University of Phoenix has generous transfer policies and provides a supportive transfer pathway to all students. Prior eligible credits can cover up to 75% of a student’s bachelor’s degree.

Additionally, the University provides the opportunity for students to earn college credit for prior learning; this process allows individuals to demonstrate learning gained from work and life experience that may count towards a degree and includes evaluation of on-the-job training, workplace certifications, military service and other life experiences. It can help students save money and graduate faster. The University offers assessment of credit for prior learning at no cost.

University of Phoenix has established community college education service agreements across the U.S.

For more information visit www.phoenix.edu/ccstudent.

About University of Phoenix

University of Phoenix is continually innovating to help working adults enhance their careers in a rapidly changing world. Flexible schedules, relevant courses, interactive learning, and Career Services for Life® help students more effectively pursue career and personal aspirations while balancing their busy lives. For more information, visit phoenix.edu.

About Northwest Career College

Northwest Career College was founded by Dr. John Kenny 25 years ago as Northwest Massage School. As the need in the community for trained healthcare providers grew, Dr. Kenny expanded the number of program offerings to include Dental Assisting, Medical Assisting, Phlebotomy and Medical Billing and Coding and renamed the school Northwest Health Careers. Since then, Northwest has continued to grow and now offers Pharmacy Technician and Medical Administrative Assisting programs as well as degree-granting programs in Business Administration, Criminal Justice, Healthcare Administration and Paralegal Studies. Northwest Career College offers a full range of educational possibilities in order to boost our students’ personal growth, improve career outlooks and expand awareness of their own personal possibilities. We want each of our students to be the best professionals they can be. Learn more at https://www.northwestcareercollege.edu/.

