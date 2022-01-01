Key Industry Players to Discuss IoT, Automotive, Wireless, and Supply Chain Trends and Opportunities at EAC 2022

TAIPEI, TAIWAN, Oct 17, 2022 – (ACN Newswire) – Recent economic and geopolitical developments, on top of the supply chain shortages and tight inventories in some markets, have driven market watchers to reduce their forecast growth for the semiconductor industry this year. Gartner Inc., for one, reduced its earlier forecast of 13.6% global semiconductor revenue growth this year to just 7.4%.

The market research firm, however, noted that this down cycle is not new and has happened many times before. Despite the softness in the consumer market, demand remains resilient in the data center sector due to the continued investment in cloud infrastructure, while the automotive electronics sector is expected to see double-digit growth amid the increasing IC content per vehicle due to the transition to electric and autonomous cars.

Overall, the outlook remains bright for the semiconductor industry. According to industry association SEMI, global semiconductor equipment billings rose by 7% quarter-on-quarter in the second quarter this year, and by 6% year-over-year to $26.43 billion. Taiwan, China, and South Korea led the rest of the world in terms of quarterly billings.

Semiconductor companies worldwide are expected to expand their 300mm fab capacity at nearly 10% compound average growth rate from 2022 to 2025, SEMI said in its 300mm Fab Outlook to 2025 report. Mainly driving this growth is strong demand for automotive semiconductors and new government funding and incentive programs in multiple regions.

Highlighting such trends and innovations, the inaugural Electronics Asia Conference (EAC) 2022, scheduled for October 18–20, 2022, will feature some of the leading semiconductor companies discussing new applications and markets driving the technology developments in the semiconductor industry.

Organized by AspenCore, the publisher of EETimes Asia, EETimes India, and EDN Asia, the three-day event will feature a virtual conference and exhibition, and will focus on the latest trends and opportunities on the Internet of Things (IoT), automotive electronics, wireless technologies, and the supply chain.

The full roster of companies presenting at the virtual conference include:

Arm

Arrow Electronics (NYSE: ARW)

Bluetooth SIG Inc.

Cadence Design Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CDNS)

Chip 1 Exchange

Diodes Inc. (NASDAQ: DIOD)

Efinix Inc.

Fair Friend Group (FFG)

Infineon Technologies Asia Pacific Pte Ltd

Molex

MosChip Technologies (BOM: 532407)

Mouser Electronics

Nordic Semiconductor (NOD.OL)

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ: NXPI)

Renesas Electronics Corp.

Rohde & Schwarz

Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ: SLAB)

SMITH

STMicroelectronics (EPA: STM) (NYSE: STM)

Texas Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ: TXN)

For more information and to register, visit https://ve.eetasia.com/EAC2022.

About AspenCore

AspenCore is a unique collection of brands and products that have set the standard in meeting the demands of today’s engineers.

We reach over 15 million technologists, designers, engineers, and managers. We connect this electronics community to reliable news, authoritative analysis, industry trends, and daily information on new technology.

Our brands include EE Times, Electronic Products, EPSNews, ESM China, IoT Times, Power Electronics News, EDN, EEWeb, Electro Schematics, Elektroda.pl, Embedded.com, Planet Analog, and more.

For more information, visit https://aspencore.com.

