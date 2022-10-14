LBank Exchange Listed Pocket ProjecT (PPT) on October 20, 2022

Internet City, Dubai–(Newsfile Corp. – October 23, 2022) – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, listed Pocket ProjecT (PPT) on October 20, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the PPT/USDT trading pair was officially available for trading at 8:00 UTC on October 20, 2022.

Utilizing the power of blockchain technology, Pocket ProjecT (PPT) is here to keep as many people active as possible with its M2E reward system. Its native token PPT was listed on LBank Exchange at 8:00 UTC on October 20, 2022, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing Pocket ProjecT

Pocket ProjecT (PPT) is a project that aims to keep as many people active as possible, using a reward system to motivate users to move. The difference between its project and other fitness platforms is that its activities are not limited to only “exercising”. And the fact that exercises are not limited to just walking or running is also a distinction from other “M2E” services that are popular these days.

The team Pocket ProjecT consists of experts who have worked on many fitness and healthcare projects. Over the past 18 months, the team has analyzed many related platforms and contents to study common lifestyles, activity routines, eating habits, exercise cycles, exercise methods, and so on. As a result, the team has been able to gather vast amounts of realistic data through interviews from a wide variety of people. Based on this material, lifestyle platform “Pocket Gym” was created, which allows online activities to lead to convenience on offline, along with dynamic platform “Pocket Pop”, which specializes in global services, adding more rewards and fun.

Pocket Gym and Pocket Pop share the same context in that they provide users with activity goals through the means of “Quest”, and reward through the “Quest Completion”. The difference is that Pocket Gym can easily connect to the token ecosystem, starting with in-app payments, and focusing on lifestyles to engage as many people as possible, while Pocket Pop operates on 100% token ecosystem, providing bigger reward opportunities with self-bet, NFT, and Booster features using blockchain technology. The Pocket ProjecT service creates a world where users around the world can meet online anytime, anywhere.

About PPT Token

PPT is the native utility token of the Pocket ProjecT ecosystem. Based on Klaytn network, it has a total supply of 5 billion (i.e. 5,000,000,000) tokens, of which 25% goes into the foundation, 20% is allocated to advisors and partners, 10% is allocated to the team, 5% will be used for marketing, 25% is allocated for building the ecosystem, 5% will be used for R&D, and the remaining 10% is reserved.

The PPT token was listed on LBank Exchange at 8:00 UTC on October 20, 2022. Investors who are interested in the Pocket ProjecT investment can easily buy and sell PPT token on LBank Exchange. Learn More about PPT Token:

