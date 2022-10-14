As the December 2022 deadline to implement the latest Safeguards Rule amendments approaches, 2Secure Corp introduces a comprehensive FTC compliance service for auto dealerships in New Jersey.

Ocean Township, New Jersey–(Newsfile Corp. – October 23, 2022) – Following the May 2022 Safeguards Rule guidance issued by the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), 2Secure Corp announces a compliance service for car dealers in New Jersey.

More details can be found at https://www.2secure.biz





NJ Car Dealership FTC Safeguards Compliance Service Announced By 2Secure Corp



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://itbusinessnet.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/141511_2f592c226488c800_001full.jpg

The new service helps auto dealership owners and managers implement the necessary steps by December 9, 2022. The latest amendments require all financial institutions under FTC’s jurisdiction, which includes car dealerships, to address specific technical and procedural issues related to personal and consumer information protection.

2Secure Corp’s announcement also comes as Ponemon Institute publishes its latest study, which found that the cost of non-compliance could go up to $14 million per data breach. As such, the cybersecurity firm now offers a comprehensive service to help New Jersey car dealership owners avoid these costs.

“The main points covered by the amendments to the Safeguards Rule include the appointment of a Qualified Individual, risk assessments, implementation of risk-management safeguards, staff training, third-party monitoring, information security system updates, incident response plans, and annual reporting to senior management,” explains 2Secure Corp CEO, Yigal Behar.

As part of the new service, 2Secure will provide Qualified Individuals for auto dealership businesses and take the necessary measures to comply with all other requirements under the revised Safeguards Rule. To implement safeguards for risk management, the firm will provide access control reviews, data monitoring and encryption, third-party app assessments, multi-factor authentication systems, secure customer information disposal, information system updates, logs for authorized and unauthorized activity, and safeguards monitoring and testing.

Staff training and incident response plans are also provided as part of the FTC compliance service. 2Secure experts train the auto dealership’s personnel so they can avoid the most common cybersecurity mistakes. The firm also provides an incident response plan – a formal written document that specifies the staff members assigned to the incident response team and outlines the incident resolution approach.

With the latest announcement, 2Secure is introducing a cost-effective FTC compliance solution for auto dealerships across New Jersey. Led by Yigal Behar, a cybersecurity expert with over 24 years of experience, the firm specializes in ransomware attack simulation, penetration testing, and internal and external vulnerability assessments.

Interested parties can learn more at https://www.2secure.biz/ftc-safeguards-financial-institutions-rule

Contact Info:

Name: Yigal Behar

Email: [email protected]

Organization: 2Secure Corp

Address: 1309 Allaire Ave, Ocean Township, NJ 07712, United States

Phone: +1-646-560-5083

Website: https://www.2secure.biz

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/141511