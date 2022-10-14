LBank Exchange Listed Swing DAO (SWING) on October 21, 2022

Internet City, Dubai–(Newsfile Corp. – October 24, 2022) – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, listed Swing DAO (SWING) on October 21, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the SWING/USDT trading pair was officially available for trading at 13:00 UTC on October 21, 2022.

Swing DAO

Emerging at the forefront of blockchain innovation, Swing DAO (SWING) builds a truly decentralized ecosystem and utilizes its multi-sig treasury to provide the community the ability to make their own decisions in a manner that is both transparent and equitable. Its native token SWING was listed on LBank Exchange at 13:00 UTC on October 21, 2022, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing Swing DAO

Swing DAO is a decentralized initiative that aims to extend the foundation of DeFi and bridge the gap between Web3 and real-world experiences. The community is driving this endeavor, and several developers have volunteered to take the lead.

Converging the spirit of blockchain innovation, the creators of the Banana Task Force Ape Genesis project served as an inspiration for the designers of SWING, who are on a quest to bring together a community of enthusiastic apes that share a desire for innovation, decentralization, equality, and experience, serving as its unifying force.

Swing DAO adheres to the core pillars of transparency & community, trust, and sustainability, and maximizes the advantages of DAOs in its governance, effectiveness and objectivity. Even though Swing DAO is a fully decentralized contract with liquidity locked through Ever Own and renounced after a month of launch, it has established Swing Foundation in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, which helps list on certain tier exchanges, develop the ecosystem when an entity is required, and create in-real experiences from the Foundation. Founders who have to develop the Swing Foundation and volunteer in building the ecosystem of Swing DAO are fully doxxed and KYC through Assure DeFi and soon CertiK.

Through the use of the multi-sig Treasury, the SWING governance token will provide the community the ability to make their own decisions in a manner that is both transparent and equitable. This will result in the return of the power to the community. In addition, it allows the community to decide on matters pertaining to growth, collaborations, and exchanges.

About SWING Token

As the core financial base of Swing DAO ecosystem, SWING is a deflationary utility token that functions as a decentralized protocol directed by the community and intended to serve the community. Powered by the SWING Ecosystem, which the holders regulate, SWING allows them to propose suggestions and cast votes to establish and build on the foundation.

Based on ERC-20, SWING has a total supply of 1.5 billion (i.e. 1,500,000,000) tokens, of which 10% is provided for liquidity, 5% is allocated to smart staking contract, 5% is provided for new exchange listings, 8% is provided for migration tokens, 3% is allocated to founders, 2% is allocated to Bandex (BSC) holders, and the remaining 67% is allocated to Ever Rise.

It taxes a total of 12% on every buy and sell after launch, of which 2% is provided for liquidity, 2% will be burned, 4% is allocated to treasury, and the remaining 4% will be used for development. After 1 month the taxes will be dramatically reduced to a total of 3%, of which 1% is provided for liquidity, 1% will be burned, and 1% is allocated to treasury.

The SWING token will be listed on LBank Exchange at 13:00 UTC on October 21, 2022. Investors who are interested in the Swing DAO investment can easily buy and sell SWING token on LBank Exchange by then.

About LBank

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 7 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users’ funds and aims to contribute the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

