TUTOR Token (TUR) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange

As a decentralized tutoring protocol based on blockchain technology, TUTOR is here to help develop the world by teaching others their own strengths. Its native token TUTOR Token (TUR) has been listed on LBank Exchange at 6:00 UTC on October 21, 2022, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing TUTOR

TUTOR is a community-type E-learning platform based on Web3.0. It’s a DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) that seeks to expand the utility of the TUR token, ensuring that people who do the right thing for the ecosystem within the community receive high-quality lectures and economic rewards.

Based on blockchain technology, TUTOR collaborates with experts and job-related instructors form various fields around the world, providing corresponding value to the original creator who created the lecture content, while creating a space where not only creators but also distribution platforms, investors and consumers can coexist.

TUTOR platform is powered by NFT and TUR utility and governance tokens. It has a unified goal of building a fair profit-sharing ecosystem with IP rights. Its DAO voting system also allows users to invest in platform entertainment education content.

The tutor and tutee can switch roles at any time via the User Transition Pool (UTP). Tutors who provide quality content receive TUR tokens from tutee as reward, and tutee pays for TUR tokens by receiving amazing content. TUR tokens are consumed or paid immediately and can be swapped and staked with other cryptocurrencies as desired. It is also possible to stake in the liquidity pool to contribute to the tutor ecosystem, earn continuous interest income, or stake in the voting pool to develop the platform.

While building partnerships in countries such as United States, Japan, Canada, United Kingdom, and Germany, TUTOR will gradually expand into various fields such as education, entertainment, media, sports, etc.

About TUR Token

TUTOR Token (TUR) can be used for various purposes within the TUTOR ecosystem. It can be used to purchase or pre-book tickets for celebrity, influencer, or small lectures by famous instructors or artists. Tutors who create or deliver content are provided with TUR periodically. Users can also obtain the right to vote on a variety of things in the TUTOR ecosystem with TUR tokens.

Based on ERC-20, TUR has a total supply of 5 billion (5,000,000,000) tokens, of which 30% is allocated for building the ecosystem, 25% will be used for marketing, 20% is provided for token sale, 10% is allocated to partners, 7% is reserved, 5% is allocated to the team, and the remaining 3% is allocated to advisors.

The TUR token has been listed on LBank Exchange at 6:00 UTC on October 21, 2022. Investors who are interested in the TUTOR investment can easily buy and sell TUR token on LBank Exchange right now.

About LBank

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 7 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users’ funds and aims to contribute the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

