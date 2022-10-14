LBank Exchange Will List ASSA GLOBAL COIN (ASGC) on October 24, 2022

Internet City, Dubai–(Newsfile Corp. – October 24, 2022) – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list ASSA GLOBAL COIN (ASGC) on October 24, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the ASGC/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 10:00 UTC on October 24, 2022.

As a platform guaranteed by virtual assets and operated according to a set protocol, ASSA allows participants to directly change the protocol and have the right to propose and make a reasonable lifestyle. Its native token ASSA GLOBAL COIN (ASGC) will be listed on LBank Exchange at 10:00 UTC on October 24, 2022, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing ASSA

To solve the monopoly business environment and problems of the platform economy, a project named ASSA proposed a protocol economy model that integrates blockchain technology with the existing platform business model. Its platform produces, sells, and distributes services and goods in cyberspace through virtual assets. And unlike traditional platforms that monopolize most of the profits, ASSA platform will return its profits to all participants in an equitable way.

ASSA stands for Autonomous Social Smartlife Association and is a cooperative for autonomous, social and smart life. If participants want a transaction, they can make a transaction, if they want to provide a service, they can make a request, and if they want to supply a service, they can do so. The ASSA platform allows autonomy for anyone to participate and use.

As a platform guaranteed by virtual assets and operated according to a set protocol, ASSA allows participants to directly change the protocol and have the right to propose and make a reasonable lifestyle. A DID (Decentralized Identity) is issued to participants, who can prove themselves with DID when using the ASSA platform. All activities of ASSA platform participants are recorded on the blockchain. In the event of a problem, an autonomous judgment is made based on the information written in the blockchain, and actions are taken according to the result.

The innovation of the ASSA platform is equipped with low fees, trust building through Token Ecology, and governance in which participants directly decide policies. Through this platform, ASSA seeks to improve the problems occurred in B2C, O2O, and C2C platforms, and build a lifestyle platform that can satisfy consumers, sellers, and intermediaries by introducing DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization).

About ASGC Token

ASSA GLOBAL COIN (ASGC) is the native token of ASSA ecosystem. A certain amount of ASGC must be deposited to participate in the process of proposing, requesting, and voting for protocol changes. ASGC tokens can be acquired as incentives by participants as consensus recipients and by DAO participants who makes the proposal.

Based on ERC-20, ASGC has a total of supply of 100 million (i.e. 100,000,000) tokens, of which 10% is provided for token sale, 25% is allocated for building the ecosystem before ASSA platform launch, 10% goes into the governance pool, 15% will be used for marketing and ecosystem maintenance, 25% is allocated for platform area expansion, 10% is allocated to the team, and the remaining 5% is allocated to advisors.

The ASGC token will be listed on LBank Exchange at 10:00 UTC on October 24, 2022. Investors who are interested in the ASSA investment can easily buy and sell ASGC token on LBank Exchange by then.

About LBank

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 7 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users’ funds and aims to contribute the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

