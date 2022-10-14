LBank Exchange Will List Minebase Token (MBASE) on October 24, 2022

Internet City, Dubai–(Newsfile Corp. – October 24, 2022) – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list Minebase Token (MBASE) on October 24, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the MBASE/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 8:00 UTC on October 24, 2022.





MBASE Listing Banner



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8831/141524_972169b494cfd959_001full.jpg

Innovating the web3 cryptocurrency with its unique Creative Token Production (CTP) algorithm, Minebase Token (MBASE) enables creation of its tokens through transaction fees that existing blockchains already generate. The MBASE token will be listed on LBank Exchange at 8:00 UTC on October 24, 2022, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing Minebase Token

Minebase Token (MBASE) is an ERC-20 token created through Creative Token Production (CTP), an algorithm that controls token supply and floor price based on the crypto markets behaviour. The minebase system creates new MBASE tokens from the fees for new transactions that minebase users generate.

Proof-of-Work blockchains consume a lot of energy to create new cryptocurrency. Thanks to the in-house developed CTP algorithm, MBASE tokens are minted through the transaction fees generated by the entire crypto network, which means CTP allows users to generate MBASE tokens through the transaction fees they pay on the Bitcoin and Ethereum blockchains, as well as decentralized exchanges (DEXs).

MBASE token supply does not require expensive hardware and has net zero power consumption compared to other top cryptocurrencies. With a smartphone or computer that most people already own, users can start earning Minebase tokens via the transaction fees generated by the entire crypto network.

In addition to generating MBASE through transaction fees, CTP also enables users to earn MBASE through walking. On average, a person walks about six kilometers a day. If a user walks six kilometers (3.728 miles) with their smartphone, they will generate one MBASE token. The faster they walk or jog, the faster they generate the MBASE token. This app will be launched in the 3 quarter 2023.

About MBASE Token

MBASE tokens are produced by using the existing fees on Etherscan, the Bitcoin network, and decentralized exchanges with a daily turnover starting from $50 million. This supply process is fully dependent on CTP and cannot be altered by the Minebase team. Users can create MBASE tokens by generating fees, storing or staking the MBASE token through the Minebase dashboard. Users can use MBASE for daily transactions, stake it to earn yield, or simply HODL it as a store of value.

The MBASE token will be listed on LBank Exchange at 8:00 UTC on October 24, 2022, investors who are interested in the Minebase Token investment can easily buy and sell MBASE token on LBank Exchange by then.

Learn More about MBASE Token:

Official Website: https://minebase.com

Telegram: https://t.me/minebaseofficial

Twitter: https://twitter.com/MineBase_io

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCFqyxiOT4B493TgnT9QyqGQ

Blog: www.minebase.world

About LBank

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 7 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users’ funds and aims to contribute the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

Start Trading Now: lbank.com

Community & Social Media:

l Telegram

l Twitter

l Facebook

l LinkedIn

l Instagram

l YouTube

Contact Details:

LBK Blockchain Co. Limited

LBank Exchange

[email protected]

[email protected]

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/141524