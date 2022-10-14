Lithosphere (LITHO) Blockchain Developers Dispute Reports of Collaboration with Binance on 2.5 Trillion Terra Luna Classic Burn

Seattle, Washington–(Newsfile Corp. – October 25, 2022) – Rumors and reports have been circulating online indicating that Lithosphere/KaJ Labs is working with Binance on the 2.5 trillion Terra Luna Classic (LUNC) burn. KaJ Labs wants to make it clear with audiences and the community that this has no basis in truth or fact.

Although Lithosphere’s native token LITHO runs on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) for now, KaJ Labs has no affiliation whatsoever with Binance or its affiliates. Lithosphere does hope to partner with other tier 1 exchanges in the future on the Luna Classic burn, even though it’s not Binance at this time.

KaJ Labs is integrating LUNC in its Jot Art Finesse game series that launches on Dec. 18, 2022 with LUNC support and the burning mechanism. Lithosphere is allocating 5 million in NFTs from its NFT collection drop to burn LUNC. All proceeds from the NFT burn will go toward burning LUNC and it’s the first supported network when the Finesse game series launches

The burn will be visible in real time on a website built by KaJ Labs as part of the launch of the Finesse game series, the first chapter of which is Shadow Warriors. The second chapter is The Kingdom. Gamers can get a season preview of Shadow Warriors for Android or their Web browser.

KaJ Labs is not partnering or collaborating with Binance in any way for the LUNC burn or the launch of the Finesse game series.

About KaJ Labs

KaJ Labs is a decentralized research organization focusing on AI and blockchain technology. We’re driven to create innovative products that work for the greater good around the globe.

About Lithosphere

Lithosphere is a next-generation network for cross-chain decentralized applications powered by AI and Deep Learning.

