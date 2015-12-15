LoopMe Welcomes Former OMD CEO Mainardo de Nardis as Board Chair

Global Advertising and Digital Tech Visionary Joins Board to Guide LoopMe’s Next Phase of International Expansion

LONDON & NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI—LoopMe, a leading brand-focused mobile advertising platform, today announced that Mainardo de Nardis, former CEO of OMD Worldwide, is joining its Board of Directors as Chairman. de Nardis brings more than 30 years of industry and business experience in global media and advertising, including executive positions at Omnicom Media Group, OMD Worldwide, Aegis Media (Dentsu) and MEC (WPP). In addition to his extensive agency leadership, de Nardis is an experienced entrepreneur, investor and advisor for many privately held adtech companies.





“We are delighted to welcome Mainardo as LoopMe’s Chairman,” said Stephen Upstone, CEO of LoopMe. “LoopMe has had a banner year of global growth, despite economic market uncertainty, and we are confident that de Nardis’ expertise will guide our continued success in providing advertising value for our many brand, agency and publisher clients worldwide.”

Despite economic headwinds across the advertising industry, LoopMe has successfully delivered revenue growth of c.50% p.a. over the past three years, underpinned by service diversification and international expansion. In FY21 LoopMe’s recorded record international growth, with the United States providing 65% of the Company revenue and APAC 2021 revenues growing 90% YoY. In January 2022, funds advised by Mayfair Equity Partners acquire a majority stake in LoopMe. The new partnership and investment will help accelerate geographic expansion and introduce innovative new products to market.

“At a time when brands are demanding more transparent measurement, enhanced contextual targeting, and increased advertising value, LoopMe’s outcomes-based solutions deliver,” said de Nardis. “I am thrilled to be appointed Board Chair, and I look forward to helping accelerate LoopMe’s impressive global growth trajectory.”

De Nardis, who joined LoopMe’s advisory board in 2019, brings decades of experience in the global media and advertising industry, most recently serving as the Executive Vice Chairman of Omnicom Media Group and CEO of OMD Worldwide, the leading global media communications agency recognized for its footprint, strategic integration, and creative innovation. Prior to joining OMD Worldwide, he was CEO of both Aegis Media (Dentsu) and MEC (WPP). He serves on the Board of Directors at Edelman, VidMob, Ad Results Media and Learfield, amongst other adtech and martech companies.

“LoopMe’s impressive revenue growth and global expansion has allowed it to attract amazing talent,” said Daniel Sasaki, Managing Partner at Mayfair Equity Partners. “This presents an exciting opportunity for LoopMe to continue providing invaluable insights to its growing customer base through its cutting-edge AI and ML technologies. With an industry heavyweight like Mainardo de Nardis joining the board, LoopMe will benefit from his decades of sector experience. I would like to extend a warm welcome to Mainardo on behalf of the Mayfair team.”

Founded in 2012, LoopMe has transformed the mobile advertising sector through the innovative application of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) technologies to optimize media campaign delivery in real-time. Through its outcomes-based technology platform, LoopMe drives both measurable uplift in brand deliverables and more effective targeting across online and offline marketing goals, including brand uplift, purchase intent, consideration, footfall and sales. LoopMe’s services are currently available across mobile, CTV, digital audio, digital out-of-home and other emerging digital advertising channels. The Company’s clients include brands, publishers and all five major holding companies, including Dentsu, Publicis, WPP, Omnicom, Pepsi, Microsoft, Sony Pictures, Hyundai/Kia and Warner Bros. Discovery.

About LoopMe

LoopMe, a leading outcomes-based platform, closes the loop on digital advertising. By leveraging AI to optimize media delivery in real-time, we drive measurable uplift for business outcomes and more effective advertising across online and offline marketing goals, including brand lift, purchase intent, consideration, foot traffic and sales. LoopMe was founded in 2012 with the mission to create better consumer experiences through innovation, powered by data, in order to bring people and brands together. The Company is headquartered in the UK, with global offices across New York, Boston, Atlanta, Chicago, Detroit, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Toronto, Singapore, Dnipro (Ukraine), Japan and Hong Kong. In January 2022, Mayfair Equity Partners, a leading tech and consumer growth investor, became LoopMe’s majority investor, partnering with the Company’s founders, Stephen Upstone and Marco van de Bergh, its wider management team, and existing institutional investors including BGF. For more information, please visit www.loopme.com.

