 ZoomInfo Grows Global Business Contacts to More Than 235 Million

VANCOUVER, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$ZI—ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI), a global leader in modern go-to-market software, data, and intelligence, today announced that its global contact database has grown to more than 235 million business-to-business (B2B) professional profiles, including more than 145 million contacts in markets outside of the U.S.

ZoomInfo’s rapid expansion, paired with major investments in ensuring data integrity and privacy compliance across the globe, gives companies the ability to reach their next customer more effectively and confidently — no matter where they do business.

“We take pride in our expanded, privacy compliant B2B data,” said Kirti Patel, Senior Director of Data Engineering at ZoomInfo. “Whether a customer is looking for local opportunities in a specific country, or expanding their outreach to foreign markets, ZoomInfo can provide detailed depth and accuracy with a commitment to compliance.”

The company has added around 60 million professional profiles to its RevOS platform this year alone. More than two-thirds of those profiles are from countries outside of the U.S., including significant growth in the U.K., India, and Canada. Additionally, ZoomInfo now has detailed, accurate data on more than 100 million companies worldwide.

ZoomInfo is committed to growing its data assets responsibly. The company applies rigorous verification methods to ensure data integrity and compliance with international regulations, such as the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) in the European Union and other local policies.

ZoomInfo leverages automated technology to fill gaps in contact or company profiles to ensure they are complete and current. That artificial intelligence (A.I.) is supplemented by a team of more than 300 researchers who proactively gather and verify data. These added layers of authentication include sending email privacy notices to data subjects and validating each data point with a thorough multi-step process.

Access to ZoomInfo’s expanded global data ensures sales teams will be able to more effectively reach members of a prospect’s buying committee no matter where they work, while marketing leaders can tailor their account-based marketing campaigns to specific locations. Operations teams can uncover new strategic insights into their total addressable market, and talent acquisition managers will have a much deeper candidate pool to choose from when attempting to fill international positions.

“Whether we’re prospecting in Europe or the U.S., ZoomInfo’s data is solid and reliable and integrates seamlessly into our tech stack,” said Harry Hembrow, Director of Sales at Dragonfly AI, a neuroscience and artificial intelligence company. “Our initial goal was to create an outbound function that focused on selling activities, like dialing and creating connections, rather than manual tasks that would slow us down. Thanks to ZoomInfo, we’re doing just that and continuing to hit new milestones.”

For more information on the data available within ZoomInfo, along with the benefits it provides companies of all sizes worldwide, visit ZoomInfo’s data hub.

About ZoomInfo

ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI) is a leader in modern go-to-market software, data, and intelligence for more than 30,000 companies worldwide. ZoomInfo’s revenue operating system, RevOS, empowers business-to-business sales, marketing, operations, and recruiting professionals to hit their number by pairing best-in-class technology with unrivaled data coverage, accuracy, and depth of company and contact information. With integrations embedded into workflows and technology stacks, including the leading CRM, Sales Engagement, Marketing Automation, and Talent Management applications, ZoomInfo drives more predictable, accelerated, and sustainable growth for its customers. ZoomInfo emphasizes GDPR and CCPA compliance. In addition to creating the industry’s first proactive notice program, the company is a registered data broker with the states of California and Vermont. Read about ZoomInfo’s commitment to compliance, privacy, and security. For more information about ZoomInfo’s leading go-to-market software, data, and intelligence, and how they help sales, marketing, operations, and recruiting professionals, please visit www.zoominfo.com.

