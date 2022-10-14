NAREIM Announces Jeff Barclay Fellows Class of 2022

Five outstanding graduate students from real estate programs across the United States chosen to engage with senior industry leaders at NAREIM’s annual Executive Officer Meeting

Each year, NAREIM awards fellowships to five outstanding graduate students in real estate programs across the United States. The fellowships aim to identify and nurture the next generation of real estate investment management business leaders through a unique learning and networking opportunity. The class of 2022-2023 is the most talented group of Fellows yet, selected from the strongest and largest pool of nominations to date.

The five members of the 2022-2023 class of Jeff Barclay Fellows are:

Annie Yan Bailey , Columbia University. Annie is a Columbia University MS Real Estate Development Candidate, 2023. She graduated from the Cooper Union with a bachelor’s degree in architecture. She has 18 years of experience as an architect and was an Associate Partner at Pei, Cobb, Freed and Partners.

, Columbia University. Annie is a Columbia University MS Real Estate Development Candidate, 2023. She graduated from the Cooper Union with a bachelor’s degree in architecture. She has 18 years of experience as an architect and was an Associate Partner at Pei, Cobb, Freed and Partners. Rahul Raipelly , Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Rahul is currently pursing MSRED program at Center for Real Estate, MIT with over 10 years of prior experience in real estate fundraising advisory role in India. Over the years, he has gained expertise in financing deal across the capital stack in sectors including real estate, hotels, hospitals, infrastructure, and renewable energy.

, Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Rahul is currently pursing MSRED program at Center for Real Estate, MIT with over 10 years of prior experience in real estate fundraising advisory role in India. Over the years, he has gained expertise in financing deal across the capital stack in sectors including real estate, hotels, hospitals, infrastructure, and renewable energy. Victoria Reznik , Northwestern. Victoria is a JD/MBA student at Northwestern. Her goal is to specialize in commercial real estate as an attorney. She received a 2023 summer internship offer from Sidley Austin LLP. Her long-term goal is to become involved in the intersection of blockchain and commercial real estate (PropTech).

, Northwestern. Victoria is a JD/MBA student at Northwestern. Her goal is to specialize in commercial real estate as an attorney. She received a 2023 summer internship offer from Sidley Austin LLP. Her long-term goal is to become involved in the intersection of blockchain and commercial real estate (PropTech). Jackie Siegmund , New York University. Jackie is a second year MBA student at the New York University Stern School of Business, pursuing specializations in real estate and finance. Jackie serves as Co-President of the Stern Real Estate Club. She spent her summer interning in multifamily acquisitions at Kennedy Wilson in Los Angeles and last semester interned in Acquisitions & Asset Management at Gramercy Property Group.

, New York University. Jackie is a second year MBA student at the New York University Stern School of Business, pursuing specializations in real estate and finance. Jackie serves as Co-President of the Stern Real Estate Club. She spent her summer interning in multifamily acquisitions at Kennedy Wilson in Los Angeles and last semester interned in Acquisitions & Asset Management at Gramercy Property Group. William Zordani, University of Wisconsin-Madison. William is a Master of Science in Real Estate candidate at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, with a specialization in two applied-learning tracks: Real Estate Private Equity (REPE) and the Applied Real Estate Investment Track (AREIT). He currently works as a Student Ambassador for the James A. Graaskamp Center for Real Estate, and he was a summer intern at JLL Capital Markets in Chicago.

Named after the late Jeff Barclay, former NAREIM chairman, Managing Director and Head of Acquisition for Clarion Partners, and head of Goldman Sachs’ real estate group, the NAREIM Jeff Barclay Fellows award affords a unique learning and networking opportunity to attend the Executive Officer Meeting as well as other NAREIM departmental meetings through the year, and the chance to be published in Dialogues magazine.

“Clarion Partners has been a long-standing supporter of NAREIM and the organization’s commitment to introducing diverse next generation talent to the industry through the Barclay Fellows program,” said Hugh Macdonnell, Clarion Partners Managing Director. “This unique opportunity, developed with guidance from Jeff Barclay, is just one of the many ways we, as an industry, can continue identifying and educating a new generation of future real estate leaders. Congratulations to all of this year’s participants.”

The 2022-2023 class of Jeff Barclay Fellows are invited to join the discussion and network with decision-makers and professionals within the real estate investment management community by:

Attending NAREIM’s Executive Officer Meeting from October 12–13 at the Goldener Hirsch Hotel in Park City, Utah, together with a $1,500 contribution to travel, hotel and expenses;

Mentoring with a senior executive within the NAREIM family; and

Contributing to the biannual Dialogues magazine, which is distributed alongside IREI magazine and is read by more than 5,000 real estate professionals.

The 2022 NAREIM Executive Officer meeting includes discussions on compensation models and design, a Jamestown case study on real estate and digital asset convergence, strategies for meeting Net Zero, a leadership skills workshop and more.

About NAREIM

NAREIM is the industry association dedicated to the business of building real estate investment management firms. For 30 years, NAREIM has been the home of real estate investment management benchmarking and best practices, where investment managers learn and share intelligence to drive investment returns and business performance. Founded in 1990, NAREIM today represents real estate investment management firms with combined assets under management of more than $1.7 trillion. For more information, visit www.nareim.org.

