Riemer & Braunstein Continues to Expand Southern California Presence

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Riemer & Braunstein LLP, a law firm specializing in the representation of financial institutions, life insurance companies, and debt funds in real estate and commercial transactions, announced that Kamao Shaw and Katherine Ells joined the firm in its Newport Beach office. Kamao is an experienced real estate finance attorney and will join Mark Appelbaum, Greg Carpenter, Carol Su, and Nicole Wideman as partners in the California office. Katherine joins the firm as an associate in the real estate finance practice area. Kamao and Katherine were colleagues at their previous firm in Orange County and have been joined at the firm by two other prior colleagues, paralegals Dana Secura and Lorna Miller, who between them have more than forty years of experience assisting in the closing commercial real estate transactions.





“We are thrilled about the addition of this team to our Newport Beach office,” said Greg Carpenter. Greg added, “Kamao and Katherine have extensive experience in the real estate finance practice area. Together with the overall firm real estate finance team, this additional capacity and expertise here in California further extends the firm’s position as a national leader in real estate finance legal services.”

“Since joining Riemer & Braunstein a little more than one year ago, our goal has been to build the office into the most dynamic real estate finance office on the West Coast,” said Mark Appelbaum. “With the addition of this new group, we have reached that goal. We believe that our ability to serve our clients by sharing knowledge on market trends and best practices is truly unmatched.”

“In deciding to leave my prior firm and join Riemer & Braunstein, the primary factors were the leadership team in the Orange County Office and the firm, and the breadth and depth of the firm’s national practice which has developed in my practice area,” said Kamao Shaw. Kamao added, “I am very excited that my prior colleagues, Katherine, Dana, and Lorna, have decided to join me at Riemer & Braunstein. There is no doubt that this platform will allow us to offer more varied and broader services to our institutional clients and have the support we will need to continue providing excellent legal services.”

Kamao’s practice has focused on representing financial institutions and funds in bilateral and multi-lender senior secured and mezzanine financing. Kamao routinely advises balance sheet lenders and secondary market lenders in connection with the origination and leveraging of term loans, bridge loans, and construction loans.

Kamao graduated from the University of Michigan School of Law in 2007. Katherine graduated from the University of California, Irvine School of Law in 2017. Kamao and Katherine had practiced their entire legal career at Bryan Cave in Orange County.

About Riemer & Braunstein LLP

Riemer & Braunstein LLP was established in Boston in 1933. It expanded to New York City in 2004, Chicago in 2006, Miami in 2019, and Newport Beach in 2021. The firm is best known for its commercial finance practice, including real estate finance, commercial lending, and loan restructuring.

Mark D. Appelbaum, Esquire



[email protected]

Greg M. Carpenter, Esquire



[email protected]