Nexus Pharmaceuticals Announces Usman Ahmed as President and Chief Executive Officer

LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#nexuspharmaceuticals–Nexus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a U.S.-based healthcare company and certified diverse supplier, has announced that Usman Ahmed has been named as President and Chief Executive Officer. Mariam S. Darsot, who has been acting as President and Chief Executive Officer since the founding of the company in 2003, will remain active as Chair of the Board of Directors.





“Usman brings an expertise in operations, vision, and leadership that is essential to an organization dedicated to high-quality patient care and innovation,” said Ms. Darsot. “We are excited about what the future holds for Nexus under Usman’s leadership and believe that this transition is the right step to take the company forward in its next phase of growth.”

Mr. Ahmed joined Nexus in 2009 as Vice President of Finance and Business Development before being named Chief Financial Officer in 2013. In 2021, he assumed the role of Chief Operating Officer, where he oversaw strategic planning, budgeting, treasury, tax, and corporate development. Prior to joining Nexus, Mr. Ahmed spent three years as an analyst at JP Morgan Chase in their corporate finance program. He holds a BS Degree in Finance from The Ohio State University.

“I could not be more grateful to accept this position with great respect for what we have already accomplished and what is still possible as an organization,” said Mr. Ahmed. “As the healthcare industry continues to evolve, it has become more important than ever for us to ensure that all patients have access to quality medications. I look forward to continuing to work with the Board of Directors, the management team, and our employees – who have helped build this company into what it is today – to ensure its continued success in delivering innovative solutions and patient care when and where it is needed most.”

Mr. Ahmed will assume the role of President and Chief Executive Officer on October 3, 2022.

About Nexus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Nexus Pharmaceuticals Inc., a US-based healthcare company and certified diverse supplier, specializes in innovative processes to make difficult-to-manufacture specialty and generic drugs that are easier to use, less labor-intensive, and more streamlined in practice. Nexus ensures that its high-quality FDA-approved drugs fulfill a critical unmet medical need and delivers dependable life-saving treatment options when and where they’re needed most. For more information about Nexus Pharmaceuticals and its state-of-the-art Wisconsin manufacturing facility, visit https://www.nexuspharma.net/project-tomorrow/.

Contacts

Deana Mndrucic



847-996-3790



[email protected]