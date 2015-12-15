Northstar Capital Invests in Automated Handling Solutions, LLC

MINNEAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Northstar Capital (“Northstar”), a provider of junior capital for middle market private equity transactions, is pleased to announce its investment in Automated Handling Solutions, LLC (“AHS”), a portfolio company of May River Capital, LLC (“May River”).

AHS serves as a newly established platform offering highly engineered material handling equipment and automation solutions. The platform was formed through the combination of two specialty conveying and material handling businesses: Spiroflow Systems, a global manufacturer of material handling equipment and provider of control systems integration, and Cablevey Conveyors, a market leading manufacturer of patented tubular drag conveying systems for food and beverage and high value industrial applications. Together, the combined companies will offer a differentiated and comprehensive suite of material handling equipment and industrial automation solutions to marquee customers globally. For more information on AHS, please visit www.automatedhandlingsolutions.com.

Northstar provided debt and an equity co-investment to help May River finance the transaction. The Northstar team remains committed to partnering with experienced management teams and private equity sponsors to help good companies become even better. AHS is the twenty-third platform investment in Fund VII, a $500 million committed parallel fund strategy consisting of Northstar Mezzanine Partners VII L.P. and Northstar Mezzanine Partners SBIC L.P.

About Northstar Capital

Northstar Capital is an investment management company with offices in Minneapolis, Minnesota and Fargo, North Dakota. Northstar specializes in junior capital investments and equity co-investments in middle-market companies. Since inception, Northstar has partnered with more than 155 companies and raised nearly $2 billion in capital. Northstar invests in a diverse range of industries, including healthcare, industrials, consumer, business services, food and agriculture, outsourcing, and distribution. For more information, please visit www.northstarcapital.com.

About May River Capital

May River Capital is a Chicago-based private equity firm focused on investing in lower middle-market, industrial growth companies. May River Capital invests in high-quality industrial growth businesses, including precision manufacturing, engineered products and instrumentation, specialized industrial services, and value-added industrial distribution services. For more information, please visit mayrivercapital.com.

