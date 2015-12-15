Fennemore Continues California Expansion With New Orange County Office

Lawyers from Rynn & Janowsky Bolster Firm’s Skyrocketing Presence In The Golden State And Create One Of The Strongest Agribusiness Practice Groups In The Nation

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Fennemore today announced that it is continuing its strategic expansion in California with the addition of lawyers and legal professionals from Rynn & Janowsky, LLP, one of the most highly regarded agribusiness firms in the Western U.S. Fennemore’s new office in Orange County becomes its fifteenth in the U.S., and ninth in the Golden State—further strengthening its service offerings, particularly in the areas of agriculture, employment law, and business and finance.

In 2021, Law.com named Fennemore the fastest growing Big Law firm in the country. With the addition of Rynn & Janowsky, LLP, Fennemore’s total roster increases to 500+ team members, with approximately 250 attorneys across the Western United States. The office officially joined the firm effective October 1, 2022.

“We are so excited to welcome the stellar attorneys and allied legal professionals from Rynn & Janowsky who share our commitment to providing unmatched service to our clients,” noted James Goodnow, Fennemore’s CEO and managing partner. “The addition of our Orange County office represents a significant step toward our strategic goal of developing dominant, cross-disciplinary industry practices—in this case in agribusiness.”

Rynn & Janowsky developed a solid history of success in California by representing clients in the state’s high-profile agribusiness sector. The firm gained notoriety by handling marketing disputes governed by the California Food and Agricultural Code, and the federal Perishable Agricultural Commodities Act (PACA). Rynn & Janowsky’s expertise in PACA law, including enforcement of PACA Trusts rights, litigating and resolving disputes in the produce industry, defense of disciplinary and license revocation actions, and drafting of grower, shipper and marketing agreements is recognized nationwide. In addition to Rynn & Janowsky’s agribusiness practice, they bring their skills as management-side employment law attorneys counseling and representing agribusinesses and California employers.

“Our firm has a long history of working collaboratively with Fennemore attorneys,” remarked Elise O’Brien, now Office Managing Partner of Fennemore’s Orange County office. “The cultural alignment was clearly in place, so when the opportunity arose to join firms, we jumped at the chance.”

Over the last two years, Fennemore has completed four other major onboardings that include: combining with Wendel Rosen LLP, one of the oldest and largest full-service business law firms in the San Francisco Bay area; Central Valley California firm Dowling Aaron; Reilly LLP in Denver; and 50 attorneys and allied legal professionals in the Inland Empire and San Diego areas of Southern California from Gresham Savage.

“It’s a momentous day for all of us, and we’re now proud to be a part of Fennemore – an elite brand name with the breadth and scope of talent to take our service offerings to the next level,” said Director Bart Botta, who practices in the areas of agricultural law, PACA, USDA matters and federal and commercial litigation.

In an era defined by “Quiet Quitting,” Fennemore in contrast is supported by a commitment to technology and a client-centric and people-first culture as evidenced by the firm’s 96% job satisfaction rating among all employees. The firm also boasts an industry-leading 91.4% year-over-year attorney retention figure.

“Culture is key for me, and with Fennemore, we’ve found a partner who puts its clients, and most importantly, its team members first,” noted June Monroe, a director who has ascended great heights in the legal profession after entering the field as a receptionist, and working her way up to an equity partner with Rynn & Janowsky.

