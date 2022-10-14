NICE Rapid Provides Complete Solutions of Liquid Silicone Rubber Services

NICE Rapid is an exclusive company that provides silicone molding services and liquid silicone molding.

New York, New York–(Newsfile Corp. – October 26, 2022) – NICE Rapid, a leading liquid silicone rubber molding (LSR) manufacturer, now offers services specializing in custom silicone products and custom silicone molds that improve manufacturers’ consistency and produces less scrap. LSR is a two-part platinum-cured silicone material with a wide range of properties and compounding chemicals sealed within a closed system, making it an ideal choice for many applications.

Gradually replacing the traditional molding process, silicone molding products have some of the best physiological and hypoallergenic properties of any manufactured material. Advanced silicone molding services such as Liquid Silicone Rubber Molding allow NICE Rapid to produce parts for the client’s needs in an infinite variety of sizes, shapes, colors, and configurations.

NICE Rapid has successfully overcome some challenges in the process of using LSR Molding technology. These include witnessing the excessive cost of LSR molding machines and managing the precise temperature and pressure control to ensure the consistency of material in automation. The works of NICE Rapid make certain that their Liquid Silicone Rubber Molding offers quality properties not obtainable with traditional rubber materials, especially with creative solutions like heat resistance, low-temperature flexibility, chemical resistance, biological inertness, and an intrinsic capacity for reducing friction.

“LSR is a great material option for your production needs because of this cost-saving element, which is crucial for manufacturers due to improved process efficiency and the rise in labor expenses,” said Steven Zhang, founder of NICE Rapid.

With the aim to provide high-quality and fast services, NICE Rapid has underlined a stellar reputation and commitment towards satisfaction as well as producing parts and components that adhere to international standards. The team produced billion of parts and components for Fortune 500 companies and other top businesses worldwide across a variety of industries, including automotive, medical, aerospace, infant care, general industrial markets, electronics, and many other specialized industries.

“NICE Rapid has brought together a group of qualified managers and experienced technicians, which led to the company’s success,” said a spokesperson. “The company is committed to providing customers with the ultimate service in manufacturing excellence and superior customer service standards. NICE Rapid is also continuously trying to improve and achieve higher standards and better service quality.“

About NICE Rapid

NICE Rapid is a fast-moving and leading rapid prototyping, rapid tooling, and silicone rubber molding company. As one of China’s finest rapid manufacturing specialists which achieved the heady heights of ISO 9001:2005 certification, NICE Rapid’s motto is: “Technical Excellence, Commercial Competitiveness, Superior Quality and Superlative Service” with the ambition to provide superior customer service standards and a clean-cut company image.

