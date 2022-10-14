LevelUp Academy Founder Cristhofer Munoz Announces a 1 Month Forex Summit to Be Held in November

New York, New York–(Newsfile Corp. – October 26, 2022) – Cristhofer Munoz of LevelUp Academy has announced a forex summit which will be scheduled for a month which will bring forth numerous strategies which will help in trading and investing in the right way. The 1 month forex summit will be led by industry experts like Cristhofer Munoz, Martin Mukasa and Blake Rogers.





Trading event Cristhofer and Martin Addressing the audience present

The event aims at equipping people with adequate knowledge and skills to become a funded trader.

Speaking about this training module which is scheduled in the first week of November, Munoz says that forex has tremendous potential to grow even more in the future. His aim is to enrich students with the right knowledge which can help them build a secure future for themselves by becoming professional traders. Munoz says that he is on a mission to transform lives of many through this powerpacked forex trading summit.

Now, with this month long forex summit Munoz wants to go a step further and expand his knowledge sphere amongst wide population.

