Global Enterprise Application Market Report 2022: A $249.9 Billion Market in 2021 – Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts to 2027 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Enterprise Application Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The global enterprise application market reached a value of US$ 249.9 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the market to reach US$ 403.9 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.33% during 2021-2027.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Enterprise Application Market Trends:

Due to the expansion of business globally, enterprises are facing challenges in managing large amounts of data. This represents one of the key factors driving the adoption of enterprise applications worldwide as they provide enhanced collaboration, improved efficiency, reduced risk, connected data, and real-time insights to build a smart business.

Moreover, they are employed in the banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) sector to make a balanced financial structure and hire qualified talent.

Apart from this, the integration of technologies like artificial intelligence (AI), the internet of things (IoT), and edge computing are providing agility to make critical decisions, optimize investments to fund innovation, and deliver essential customer experiences. This is further expanding the usage of enterprise applications in various end use industries.

Furthermore, due to the growing focus on rapid innovation and continuation, organizations are deploying and managing ERP software across hybrid cloud solutions, which, in turn, is catalyzing the demand for enterprise applications around the world.

Additionally, several vendors are providing customization options to upgrade various features of enterprise applications, which is anticipated to impel the growth of the market.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • How has the global enterprise application market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global enterprise application market?
  • What are the key regional markets?
  • What is the breakup of the market based on the solution?
  • What is the breakup of the market based on the organization size?
  • What is the breakup of the market based on the deployment mode?
  • What is the breakup of the market based on the end user?
  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?
  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?
  • What is the structure of the global enterprise application market and who are the key players?
  • What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being

  • Accenture plc
  • Fujitsu Limited
  • Infosys Limited
  • International Business Machines Corporation
  • iTransition Group
  • Microsoft Corporation
  • Oracle Corporation
  • Pegasystems Inc.
  • Salesforce.com Inc.
  • SAP SE
  • Software AG
  • Tata Consultancy Services Limited.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Solution:

  • Customer Relationship Management
  • Enterprise Resource Planning
  • Supply Chain Management
  • Analytics and Business Intelligence
  • Human Capital Management
  • Productivity Tools
  • Others

Breakup by Organization Size:

  • Small and Medium Enterprises
  • Large Enterprises

Breakup by Deployment Mode:

  • On-premises
  • Cloud-based

Breakup by End User:

  • BFSI
  • Manufacturing and Retail
  • Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals
  • IT and Telecommunication
  • Government
  • Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

  • United States
  • Canada

Asia-Pacific

  • China
  • Japan
  • India
  • South Korea
  • Australia
  • Indonesia
  • Others

Europe

  • Germany
  • France
  • United Kingdom
  • Italy
  • Spain
  • Russia
  • Others

Latin America

  • Brazil
  • Mexico
  • Others

Middle East and Africa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vvfps0

Contacts

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T. Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Related Stories

Growcentia appoints Darrin Paschal as new chief commercial officer

Rain Therapeutics Announces a Poster Presentation at the 34th EORTC/AACR/NCI Symposium

Galera Announces Presentation of Phase 3 ROMAN Long-term Follow-up Data at 2022 American Society for Radiation Oncology (ASTRO) Annual Meeting

Radix-Element Partnership Hastens Digital Transformation

NICE Rapid Provides Complete Solutions of Liquid Silicone Rubber Services

LevelUp Academy Founder Cristhofer Munoz Announces a 1 Month Forex Summit to Be Held in November

You may have missed

Growcentia appoints Darrin Paschal as new chief commercial officer

Rain Therapeutics Announces a Poster Presentation at the 34th EORTC/AACR/NCI Symposium

Galera Announces Presentation of Phase 3 ROMAN Long-term Follow-up Data at 2022 American Society for Radiation Oncology (ASTRO) Annual Meeting

Radix-Element Partnership Hastens Digital Transformation

NICE Rapid Provides Complete Solutions of Liquid Silicone Rubber Services

error: Content is protected !!