November Webinar Features iQor’s Best Practices to Enhance CX Through Digital Automation

iQor Leaders Explain How to Boost Performance Using the NICE Automation Platform

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Automation–iQor will share best practices to enhance employee performance and the customer experience through digital automation in an upcoming webinar hosted by the Shared Services & Outsourcing Network (SSON) and sponsored by NICE. The free virtual event is scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. EST.

Presenters include iQor Director of Optimization and Automation Ada Smith and Senior Vice President of IT Joe Przybylowski. NICE Customer Success Manager Sara Stone will join Smith and Przybylowski to discuss ways to harness digital technology to optimize touchpoints throughout the customer journey.

The webinar will highlight iQor’s experience partnering with an airline client to create seamless workflows and improve efficiency in a voucher process. Utilizing the NICE NEVA attended robotic process automation (RPA) platform, iQor automated the voucher workflow and created a simple guided instruction for agents at any skill level to complete the voucher process. This human and bot partnership resulted in 1,965 hours saved per year, a 29% reduction in handle time, and freed agents to focus on more revenue-generating tasks for the airline client.

As a managed services provider of customer engagement and technology-enabled business process outsourcing (BPO) solutions, iQor’s CX experts optimize the customer experience and support digital transformation for global brands. iQor utilizes the NICE CXone cloud native customer experience platform to help teams further augment the customer experience.

NICE is a worldwide leader in AI-powered self-service and agent-assisted CX software for the contact center—and beyond. SSON is the largest and most established community of shared services, global business services, and outsourcing professionals in the world.

For more information and to register for the free webinar, visit https://www.ssonetwork.com/rpa/webinars/iqor-empowers-airline-agents-to-boost-performance-with-attended-rpa.

About iQor



iQor is a managed services provider of customer engagement and technology-enabled business process outsourcing (BPO) solutions comprised of 35,000 amazing employees spanning 10 countries. We are passionate about delivering an outstanding omnichannel customer experience for brands across the globe. Harnessing intelligent CX technology that can scale teams anywhere, our BPO solutions create happy employees and delighted customers. Our irresistible culture results in a smile with each interaction to create optimal customer experiences. We enable diverse teams to scale our BPO digital solutions from local to global to create the CX experience brands demand to win and keep customers. Read, see, and hear more at iQor.com.

