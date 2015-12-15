Noraal Group Surpasses $300 Million in Asset Valuation

New York, New York–(Newsfile Corp. – October 7, 2022) – Noraal Group announced that their asset valuation has surpassed the $300 million mark. Since its expansion in Africa and the middle east, it has been accelerating its performance to better serve these emerging markets.

Noraal now offers financial advising services, mining services, and defence services in these regions. The company is said to be currently in the final stages of expansion in Africa, with it already having operations there.

Noraal has expanded its asset valuation by exponential rates within the past year. The group’s success has been attributed to its consistent growth rate and its ability to operate at a profit despite entering emerging markets with significant economic volatility.

Noraal says, “At the heart of everything, remain our clients. We partner with them to identify their highest-value opportunities and address their most critical challenges, so they can be confident that their needs will be fulfilled to the highest quality and value-added.”

Noraal Group, founded by Ahmed Aziz, presents itself as a group of dynamic professionals with extensive experience in investment management, financial planning, mining, and defence. Noraal Group has developed a large, varied, and economically significant portfolio of businesses in the private sector.

The company offers numerous services including corporate finance services, financial restructuring, M & A appraisal and valuation, credit raise and restructuring, strategic advising, and research & intelligence.

