HSL Management Europe KB Announces Internal Promotion of Key Executive

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – October 7, 2022) – Canada-based financial services provider HSL Management Europe KB announces the promotion of Amber Warner to Director of Human Resources. In her new role, Warner will serve as the acting mentor and leader for HSL Management Europe KB Human Resources and Office Administration staff.

Warner started at HSL Management in 2019, serving as Human Resources Associate. Showing impressive promise and growth within the role, she quickly advanced and was promoted to Senior Human Resources Associate in 2020. Within each function, Warner focused on creating a positive work environment for employees and protecting the company from potential workplace issues.

“Amber has been instrumental in driving cultural change across all levels of the organization. She has always made a point of providing our employees with opportunities to grow within the organization and their careers, I look forward to her extensive role as the company looks to expand its efforts in Europe.” said Wu Min Su, HSL Management’s Chief Executive Officer.

Warner’s new efforts will be to recruit, retain, and engage her fellow employees and build and maintain a healthy organizational culture at HSL Management Europe KB. She will work directly with company directors and over 160 team members.

“HSL Management Europe KB is fortunate to have excellent leadership, each of its key administrative functions, prominent among them being Amber,” said Nicholas Green, Director of Global Asset Management. “We are excited to see where Amber will guide the firm as she embraces her new role as new Director of Human Resources.”

HSL Management has seen significant growth in recent years, a trend its CEO Wu Min Su hopes to continue.

About HSL Management Europe KB

HSL Management Europe KB is a multinational investment management and financial services company. Our mission is to create a better financial growth experience fit for a world where digital interactions perfectly combine with human nuances to achieve something incredible.

