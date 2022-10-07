Frontline Workers and Public Safety Benefit from Cellular and Radio-Like Capabilities in One Rugged Device

Austin, Texas–(Newsfile Corp. – October 7, 2022) – Sonim Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SONM) today announced the availability of the XP5plus for TELUS customers in Canada. The XP5plus builds on the legacy of its predecessor, the XP5s, one of the most widely used PTT-over-Cellular ultra-rugged devices among frontline workers and first responders who need instant reliable two-way communications when it matters most.



Sonim Technologies Launches XP5plus Rugged Device with TELUS

The new XP5plus is purpose-built for critical communications and includes features that enhance the Push-to-Talk (PTT) experience including optional top-mount control knobs for channel selection and volume control, that provide improved situational awareness. With the XP5plus, PTT can now be accessed without users ever taking their eyes off the mission in front of them.

“We are pleased to expand the availability of the XP5plus across Canada,” said Peter Liu, CEO, Sonim Technologies. “The rugged XP5plus can withstand the harshest work conditions and is backed by Sonim’s 3 year comprehensive warranty providing first responders and frontline workers with communications they can rely on day in and day out.”

With longer battery life and a larger screen, the XP5plus raises the bar on what a communication device can do. Third-party tested and validated to MIL-STD-810H, the XP5plus is drop proof and waterproof and will thrive in the most punishing conditions. Sonim is long recognized for the superior audio quality built into all its devices. The XP5plus does not disappoint with Goodix echo and noise cancellation technology built into the new 100dB+ speakers, which is loud enough to be heard in the noisiest conditions.

The XP5plus is now available through TELUS online and in select stores in Canada. For more information, visit Sonim XP5plus.

About Sonim

Sonim Technologies is a leading U.S. provider of ultra-rugged mobility solutions designed specifically for task workers physically engaged in their work environments, often in mission-critical roles. The Sonim solution includes ultra-rugged mobile phones, a suite of industrial-grade accessories, and data and workflow applications which are collectively designed to increase worker productivity, communication and safety on the job site. Please visit https://sonimtech.com/.

