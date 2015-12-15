Orchid Island Capital to Announce Third Quarter 2022 Results

VERO BEACH, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) (“Orchid” or the “Company”), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), today announced that it will release results for the third quarter of 2022 following the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday, October 27, 2022.

Earnings Conference Call Details

An earnings conference call and live audio webcast will be hosted Friday, October 28, 2022, at 10:00 AM ET. The conference call may be accessed by dialing toll free (888) 510-2356. The conference ID is 8493186. A live audio webcast of the conference call can be accessed via the investor relations section of the Company’s website at https://ir.orchidislandcapital.com, and an audio archive of the webcast will be available until November 25, 2022.

About Orchid Island Capital, Inc.

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. is a specialty finance company that invests on a leveraged basis in Agency RMBS. Our investment strategy focuses on, and our portfolio consists of, two categories of Agency RMBS: (i) traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass-through certificates issued by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac or Ginnie Mae and CMOs, and (ii) structured Agency RMBS. Orchid is managed by Bimini Advisors, LLC, a registered investment adviser with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

