Nuvectis Phrama Announces Two Upcoming Poster Presentations at the 34th EORTC-NCI-AACR Symposium on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics

FORT LEE, N.J., Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVCT) (“Nuvectis” or the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative precision medicines for the treatment of serious conditions of unmet medical need in oncology, today announced the publication of abstracts for two posters that will be presented at the upcoming 34th EORTC-NCI-AACR Symposium on molecular targets and cancer therapeutics (“2022 ENA”), taking place from October 26th to October 28th, 2022 in Barcelona, Spain.

Ron Bentsur, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Nuvectis said: “The posters that will be presented at the 2022 ENA describe the preclinical validation of biomarkers supporting the clinical development of NXP800, and identify additional target tumors and potential clinical development opportunities for NXP900, further differentiating it from non-selective SRC/YES1 inhibitors. We look forward to sharing these data with the oncology community at the ENA.”

Posters Information

NXP800

Title: Discovery and validation of biomarkers to support clinical development of NXP800: A first-in-class orally active, small-molecule HSF1 pathway inhibitor Abstract: PB088 Session: New drugs

In this study the investigators searched for biomarkers that correlated with sensitivity in human tumor xenografts and human cancer cell line panels and used isogenic models to validate the key predictive biomarker for acitivty. To identify biomarkers that correlated with sensitivity to NXP800 in human tumor xenografts and human cancer cell line panels, a combination of gene expression and protein profiling was used. Genetic loss of ARID1a, a component of the SWI/SNF chromatin remodelling complex, was identified as predictive of greater therapeutic responsiveness.

NXP900

Title: Screening of NXP900 and dasatinib across 121 cancer cell lines identifies differences in their antiproliferative activity profiles Abstract: PB099 Session: Drug Screening

A statistical comparison of the IC 50 / GI 50 showed that multiple cell lines were significantly more sensitive to NXP900 than to dasatinib, a non-selective multi-kinase SRC inhibitor (from 10- to 250-fold difference in activity). These data indicate that specific patient subgroups may benefit from the distinct pharmacological properties of NXP900, but not from classic type I SRC inhibitors.

About Nuvectis Pharma, Inc.

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative precision medicines for the treatment of serious conditions of unmet medical need in oncology. The Company is currently developing two drug candidates: NXP800, an HSF1 pathway inhibitor currently in a Phase 1 study in patients with advanced solid tumors, and NXP900, a novel SRC/YES1 kinase inhibitor currently in IND-enabling studies.

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws, which statements are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “seek,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “target,” “aim,” “should,” “will,” “would,” or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on Nuvectis Pharma, Inc.’s current expectations, estimates, and projections about future events and trends that we believe may affect our business, financial condition, results of operations, prospects, business strategy, and financial needs. The outcome of the events described in these forward-looking statements are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, assumptions, and other factors that are difficult to predict and include statements regarding the preclinical data generated to date, and the clinical expectations for NXP800 and NXP900 including NXP800’s potential ability to become a therapeutic option for the treatment of ovarian clear cell carcinoma, ovarian endometrioid carcinoma and potentially other cancer indications. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. These and other risks and uncertainties are subject to market and other conditions and described more fully in the section titled “Risk Factors” in the 2021 Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). However, these risks are not exhaustive and new risks and uncertainties emerge from time to time and it is not possible for us to predict all risks and uncertainties that could have an impact on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release or other filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements contained in in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in our expectations or any changes in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as may be required by law, and we claim the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

