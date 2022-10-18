Vistin Pharma ASA: Invitation to Q3 2022 conference call

Oslo, Norway, 18 October 2022

Vistin Pharma ASA will release its third quarter and YTD 2022 results on Wednesday 26th of October 2022. Vistin Pharma will host a conference call for all shareholders and interested parties at the same day; Wednesday 26th of October at 08:30 CET. There will be a Q&A session following the management discussion.

The conference call will be held in English.

The third quarter conference call will be available via web and audio through the following access points:

Webcast:
https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ffgh24aq

Telephone conference (online registration):
https://register.vevent.com/register/BI07bfaf2bbf674f2387a73e982a162114

*****

For further information, please contact:

Alexander Karlsen
CFO
+47 97053621
[email protected]

About Vistin Pharma | www.vistin.com

Vistin Pharma is a Norwegian pharmaceutical company producing Metformin Hydrochloride (API). The Metformin is also available as Direct Compressible lubricated granules. As a solely dedicated European Metformin producer, Vistin Pharma is a wellpositioned supplier to leading pharmaceutical companies. Vistin Pharma is headquartered in Oslo, Norway, and has highly qualified employees and a dedicated manufacturing facility in Kragerø.

