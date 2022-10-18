Vistin Pharma ASA: Invitation to Q3 2022 conference call
Oslo, Norway, 18 October 2022
Vistin Pharma ASA will release its third quarter and YTD 2022 results on Wednesday 26th of October 2022. Vistin Pharma will host a conference call for all shareholders and interested parties at the same day; Wednesday 26th of October at 08:30 CET. There will be a Q&A session following the management discussion.
The conference call will be held in English.
The third quarter conference call will be available via web and audio through the following access points:
Webcast:
https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ffgh24aq
Telephone conference (online registration):
https://register.vevent.com/register/BI07bfaf2bbf674f2387a73e982a162114
For further information, please contact:
Alexander Karlsen
CFO
+47 97053621
[email protected]
