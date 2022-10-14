One80 Intermediaries Launches Multi-Carrier Pricing with ClarionDoor

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ClarionDoor, a Zywave company, and provider of ultramodern insurance product distribution solutions, is pleased to announce a new partnership with Boston-based, One80 Intermediaries (One80) and their contract binding division at Access One80. One80, a wholesale brokerage, managing general agency (MGA), and program manager, is now live on ClarionDoor’s comparative rating and quoting solution.

Underwriters often find the quoting process on MGA platforms to be cumbersome because they are required to manually enter data on multiple platforms—this also leaves room for human error. A single platform with a direct connection to a carrier network can reduce data entry requirements and provide indication comparisons in real-time, which improves operational efficiency, and gives underwriters an effective way of comparing carrier pricing.

“Quoting speed, efficiency, and precision are critical to our operations,” said Martin Burlingame, national contract binding practice leaders at Access One80. “To better serve our customers, we needed a solution to streamline the quoting process with our carrier partners. ClarionDoor’s comparative rating and quoting solution allows brokers to evaluate indications from multiple carriers in real-time, mitigating the need for repetitive data entry, and manual comparisons. The ability to integrate ClarionDoor into our Access One80 portal was a win-win solution for Access One80.”

ClarionDoor’s comparative rating and quoting solution revolutionizes MGA services with speed, efficiency and transparency. Established with the fastest growing excess and surplus (E&S) lines carrier network, ClarionDoor’s solution helps MGAs and carriers expand distribution channels and create business opportunities.

“MGAs and specialty lines represent a critical arm of today’s digital insurance industry,” said Patrick McCall, vice president of sales at ClarionDoor. “As a sales extension platform for carriers, it is critical that brokerages have the proper tools to market and sell their products. What we have done with our comparative rating and quoting solution mitigates the frustration that both brokers and carriers have faced, enabling all parties to focus on marketing, distributing, and sales. We are thrilled to have One80 join the ClarionDoor experience, leveraging our modern technology to bring the highest level of service to their customers.”

About One80 Intermediaries (One80)

One80 Intermediaries (One80) is a privately held insurance wholesale broker and program manager with offices in both the US and Canada and offer market leading access to all major insurance markets in the US, UK, and Canada, as well as in-house binding authority for property & casualty, financial lines, personal lines, life insurance, medical stop loss risks, travel/accident and health, and warranty coverage. One80 serves commercial companies, non-profits, public entities, associations, unions and private individual risks; and has offices in 50 locations throughout the US and Canada. To learn more about One80, please visit https://www.one80intermediaries.com/.

About ClarionDoor – a Zywave Company

ClarionDoor, acquired by Zywave in November 2021, is the provider of ultramodern insurance product distribution, standalone rating, comparative rating, and policy management solutions with a multitude of customers live today across the United States, Australia, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom. Our breakthrough API-first, cloud-native technology enables carriers, MGAs, program administrators, and wholesalers to design, configure, and distribute products for any P&C line of business, and liberate them to focus on innovation, not implementation. To learn more, visit www.clariondoor.com or contact us at [email protected] .