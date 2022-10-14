Tonomus’ Beverly Rider Joined WMSDubai Along with Innovators and Influencers to Reshape the Metaverse Landscape

World Metaverse Show brought together global metaverse leaders, investors, media outlets, government representatives and fans – all under one roof.

Tonomus’ Beverly Rider joined the show as a speaker.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates–(Newsfile Corp. – October 11, 2022) – The World Metaverse Show took place in Dubai. #WMSDubai was held from October 5 and 6, 2022 at The Address Hotel, Dubai Marina, UAE, and was billed as an elite gathering of the global Web3 and metaverse ecosystem.

Beverly Rider – Chief Commercial Officer and Chief Marketing Officer of Tonomus, the world-leading cognitive technology enterprise, as well as Chief Executive Officer of Portfolio T, Tonomus’ venture studio, joined the event as a speaker. A leader with diverse global exposure to industry and digital transformation, enterprise, industrial and consumer IoT, business incubation, smart and cognitive cities, cloud and telecommunications, Rider is tasked with building and managing a world-class commercial organization comprising sales and channels, ventures, solutions, delivery, communications, events, and product & field marketing.

Beverly brings extensive commercial, business and legal experience from having served in the C-suite at Fortune 10 and Global 100 companies, including Hitachi Limited (Japan), General Electric (US) and Ericsson (Sweden).

Mohammed Saleem, CEO of WBS, said, “#WMSDubai offered a unique chance to engage with important government delegations, global metaverse influencers, as well as handpicked investors.” He further added, “We were excited to have Beverly Rider join as a speaker at World Metaverse Show and enjoyed the incredibly insightful and knowledgeable session.”

About World Blockchain Summit (WBS) Events

WBS is a global series of blockchain, crypto, Web3 and metaverse-focused events that has brought together over 20,000 industry influencers, investors, enterprise decision makers and government stakeholders through physical events hosted in over 16 countries.

WBS is dedicated to fostering the growth of the decentralized economy through community development, boosting technological innovation with access to capital, and enabling enterprise and government adoption of Web3 technologies through deal facilitation. Each summit features enterprise and government use-cases, inspirational keynotes, panel discussions, tech-talks, a blockchain exhibition, start-up pitch competitions, and a host of networking opportunities.

Other upcoming platforms organised by WBS Events in 2022 include the World Blockchain Summit – Dubai, taking place between October 17 and 19, and the World Blockchain Summit Bangkok in December.

For more information and tickets, visit www.worldmetaverseshow.com

