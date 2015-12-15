OneStream Closes Third Quarter with Expanded Customer Base and Continued 2022 Momentum

CPM software provider reports over 50% increase in year-over-year Annual Recurring Revenue

BIRMINGHAM, Mich.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–OneStream, a leader in corporate performance management (CPM) solutions for the world’s leading enterprises, today announced that its Annual Recurring Revenue increased over 50% year-over-year for the third quarter ending September 30.

The company added over 60 new customers in the third quarter, approaching 1,100 globally. New customers signed in the third quarter include: Stellantis, Marelli, The Department of Homeland Security Countering Weapons of Mass Destruction Office and The U.S. Department of Energy’s Office of Environmental Management. Additionally, OneStream signed expanded contracts with several existing customers in the third quarter, including one with the United States Army to extend the use of the platform from 1,000 to 10,000 users over the next few years.

OneStream’s global headcount increased to over 1,200. OneStream also added nine new partners during the quarter, including PwC Australia, extending the company’s partner ecosystem to over 230 globally. The company continued to expand its global footprint with the grand opening of its new global headquarters in Birmingham, Michigan in August.

“Digital transformation is essential for success in today’s challenging economic conditions. Replacing multiple legacy CPM applications, spreadsheets and point solutions, OneStream serves as a single source of truth throughout a growing number of organizations, allowing them to align financial and operational strategies while staying agile amid economic challenges,” said Tom Shea, CEO at OneStream. “By enabling Finance leaders with unified financial systems and processes, organizations are equipped with the data and insights to enact rapid decision-making and drive efficiencies amid continued change.”

In September, OneStream hosted its 2022 Splash EMEA User Conference and Partner Summit in Paris. During the conference’s keynote session, the company unveiled new innovations for extended planning, reporting and analysis capabilities. The new capabilities include a Microsoft Power BI integration, ESG reporting and Sensible ML solutions.

“Our continued success is a result of our commitment to customers by ensuring every customer is a reference, one success at a time. We continue to see organizations around the world turning to OneStream as a trusted partner to help navigate the rapidly changing business environment,” said Craig Colby, President at OneStream. “OneStream helps build the foundation for success by empowering leaders with agile, unified and streamlined processes so leaders can enact impactful decision making at the speed of business.”

OneStream received several industry recognitions as a leading provider of CPM Solutions during the third quarter, including:

Ranked on the 2022 Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing companies for seventh consecutive year

Named a winner of the Fairfield, New Haven and Litchfield County Top Workplaces 2022 Award by Hearst Media Services

Named a leader in the 2022 Data Quadrant Report on Enterprise Performance Management by SoftwareReviews

Recognized on the ESGFintech100 List for 2022

About OneStream

OneStream Software provides a market-leading intelligent finance platform that reduces the complexity of financial operations. OneStream unleashes the power of finance by unifying corporate performance management (CPM) processes such as planning, financial close and consolidation, reporting and analytics through a single, extensible solution. We empower the enterprise with financial and operational insights to support faster and more informed decision-making. All in a cloud platform designed to continually evolve and scale with your organization.

OneStream is an independent software company with over 1,000 customers, 200 implementation partners and 1,200 employees, our primary mission is to deliver 100% customer success. To learn more visit www.onestream.com.

