Community Labs Launches Its First Product, Execution Machine (EXM.DEV) – A Decentralized Application Development Platform on the Arweave Blockchain

Execution Machine is a code agnostic application development environment that allows developers to create decentralized applications and leverage permanent storage, marking a significant step towards mass developer adoption of Web3

Execution Machine ("EXM") launched in beta this week as a major milestone for developers looking to build decentralized applications in Web3, who may not otherwise have blockchain experience or ability to do so. EXM leverages serverless permanent functions, or "lambda" technology, to provide a code agnostic environment to develop permaweb applications quickly. This is an emerging blockchain technology garnering significant attention and interest in recent weeks.





Andres Pirela, founder of EXM and a core Arweave ecosystem developer, was featured in Forbes earlier this year as part of a team leveraging blockchain technology and permanent storage to preserve records and news related to the Ukraine conflict. Mr. Pirela is excited about the potential for EXM to bring developers into the Web3 experience at scale: “Execution Machine is built for developers of all backgrounds to provide low code, verifiable, and serverless compute to rapidly build trustless applications, including developer tools and everyday consumer-facing use cases.”

The project is the first to be publicly launched by Community Labs, a native software development company and venture studio supporting the Arweave ecosystem. Community Labs partnered with Mr. Pirela and backed EXM because the value proposition supports their commitment to drive adoption of permanent storage and Arweave’s application layer.

Tate Berenbaum, co-founder and CEO of Community Labs, has been hands on working with Mr. Pirela in the development of EXM: “We are excited to support Andres with his work on defining a new way to build permaweb applications while enabling Web2 devs to leverage widely used lambda technology through EXM.”

EXM is important to Web3 adoption as Web2 developers pay attention to blockchain technology and think through real world use cases. EXM is a core developer tool that enables mass adoption and could replace existing Web3 protocol infrastructure that is tied to centralized computation. The future is bright with Mr. Pirela and the EXM team bridging the gap to the estimated 25 – 30 million developers across the world, all who will look to migrate to the programmable internet in the next few years.

About Execution Machine



EXM is backed by Community Labs, an Arweave-native software development company and venture studio for products and protocols built on the permaweb.

About Community Labs



Community Labs is an Arweave-native software development company and venture studio for products and protocols built on the permaweb. Community Labs is modeled after the Ethereum software development company ConsenSys and is focused on developing foundational-level infrastructure for the next thousand developers and million users of Arweave’s permanent storage blockchain. Tate Berenbaum, co-founder and CEO, has been building on Arweave since 2019 and has experience bringing several foundational protocols to market.

