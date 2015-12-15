Ezoic Earns Coveted 2022 Tech Cares Award

AI technology company, Ezoic, recognized for corporate social responsibility with Tech Cares Award from TrustRadius

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI—Ezoic, the AI-driven technology platform for digital publishers, has received a 2022 Tech Cares Award. This annual award from TrustRadius celebrates companies that have gone above and beyond to provide impactful corporate social responsibility (CSR) programs for their employees and communities.

“Ezoic has earned a 2022 Tech Cares Award for demonstrating a strong commitment to corporate social responsibility,” said Megan Headley, VP of Research at TrustRadius. “Ezoic embodies several aspects of CSR such as serving over 3,000,000,000 charity ads, offering unlimited paid volunteer time, and efforts in finding and establishing Tech Zero, which is a group for tech companies committed to Net Zero climate action.”

To be considered for the TrustRadius Tech Cares Award, organizations need to be a B2B technology company demonstrating impactful CSR initiatives in: volunteerism, diversity, equity, and inclusion programs, charitable donations and fundraising, support for in-office and remote employees, or environmental sustainability initiatives.

“Ezoic is committed to delivering leading edge technology in alignment with making a positive impact on communities and the environment,” said Ezoic CSR Director Emily Brennan. “We are constantly asking ourselves what is our unique resource and opportunity, and then leaning in to establish programs with genuine, authentic outcomes. Our commitment to achieving Net Zero, the Giving Access Now program, and Charity Ads are a reflection of this mindset. From a culture standpoint, we empower employees to drive change internally and externally. Simply put, Ezoic employees care, and that has been a key driver in the growth of our CSR. We are honored to be recognized by TrustRadius with the 2022 Tech Cares Award.”

About Ezoic

Ezoic is the leading AI technology for online publishers and websites to monetize content with display ads. Ezoic is a Google Certified Publishing Partner that hosts about 35,000+ domains, enabling them to streamline implementation, optimization, and testing of ads and ad partners alongside intelligent tools and features for site speed, SEO, and more. Visit: www.ezoic.com.

About TrustRadius

TrustRadius is the most trusted research and review platform for business leaders to find and select the right software for their needs. Decision-makers across industries rely on verified, peer-based guidance and research from TrustRadius. Vendors engage and convert high-intent buyers by telling their unique story through rich reviews. Over 12 million visitors a year create and engage with high-quality review content and data on Trustradius.com. Headquartered in Austin, TX, TrustRadius was founded by successful entrepreneurs and is backed by Mayfield Fund, LiveOak Venture Partners, and Next Coast Ventures.

Contacts

Hilary McCarthy



[email protected]

774 364 1440