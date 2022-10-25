Orion Corporation NOTIFICATION

25.10.2022 at 18:30

ORION CORPORATION: ACQUISITION OF OWN SHARES 25.10.2022

Date 25.10.2022 Exchange transaction Buy Share class ORNBV Amount 19,382 Average price/share 44.2323 EUR Highest price/share 44.4800 EUR Lowest price/share 43.3300 EUR Total price 857,310.44 EUR

The shares held by Orion Corporation on 25.10.2022:

ORNBV 790,652

On behalf of Orion Corporation

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (Publ)

Antti Salakka Janne Tiihonen

For more information, please contact:

Olli Huotari, SVP, Corporate Functions, Orion Corporation

tel. +358 10 426 3054

