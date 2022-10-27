Cyara Announces 2022 Xchange Event Focused on Reimagining the Customer Experience

Event taking place Oct. 27, 2022 to bring together business leaders to network and discuss best practices and the impact that top-tier CX can have on the success of businesses

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, Cyara, provider of the award-winning Automated Customer Experience (CX) Assurance Platform, announced the itinerary of its upcoming in-person event, Cyara Xchange 2022, to be held on October 27, 2022 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. ET at Topgolf in Pittsburgh, PA.

WHAT: Cyara Xchange 2022 will bring together leaders from organizations to discuss the evolution of CX practices, including Cyara customers, partners, and more. The intimate event will include fireside chats with experts from leading healthcare company University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC). Speakers will discuss how they are solving challenges, providing exceptional CX at scale, creating efficiencies within their technical environments, and leveraging conversational artificial intelligence (AI).

Additionally, Cyara VP of Product Max Lipovetsky will share insights into the company’s roadmap to help customers reimagine CX and discuss the complexity and challenges of providing quality experiences to customers through conversational AI and chatbots. Christoph Börner, Senior Director Digital at Cyara and creator of Cyara Botium, the industry’s most comprehensive automated conversational AI testing and monitoring platform, will also lead an engaging discussion around the future of chatbots. Customer sessions and speakers include:

Cyara’s Roadmap to Reimagining CX Max Lipovetsky, VP of Product at Cyara

Fireside Chat and Q&A Brian Sidell, IT Support Services at UPMC Brandon Meyer, Genesys Software Engineer at UPMC

Conversational AI/Future of Chatbots Christoph Börner, Senior Director Digital at Cyara



“At Cyara Xchange 2022, we want our attendees to engage with and learn from industry peers about how they are reimagining the customer experience,” said Alok Kulkarni, CEO and Co-Founder, Cyara. “Our speakers will be sharing their perspectives and real-world stories of their experiences on their journey and evolution of CX practices.”

Throughout the event, attendees will also be able to participate in networking opportunities and will be provided with catered food and an entertaining Topgolf experience.

WHERE: Topgolf – 400 Presto-Sygan Rd, Bridgeville, PA 15017, United States



WHEN: Thursday, October 27, 2022 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. ET

To register for the event, please visit here.

About Cyara

Cyara is the world’s leading Automated Customer Experience (CX) Assurance platform, headquartered in Silicon Valley. Cyara’s cloud-based omnichannel assurance solutions for voice quality and chatbot testing accelerate the delivery of flawless customer journeys for enterprises while reducing the risk of customer-facing defects. Every day, major global brands trust the Cyara Platform to deliver customer smiles at scale. For more information, please visit cyara.com.

