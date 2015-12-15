Outsourced Deal Origination, Pipeline Management for M&A Launched by OutFlow

An Idaho-based company seeks to disrupt the deal origination process of mergers and acquisitions (M&A) through its specialized consulting service.

Boise, Idaho–(Newsfile Corp. – October 2, 2022) – OutFlow has unveiled a deal origination service that outsources lead generation and pipeline management for clients. The service was designed for various professionals involved in M&A, including investment bankers, lawyers, analysts, private equity professionals, and more.

The agency serves both the “buy side” and “sell side” of M&A, offering clients the same hands-off approach to finding deal opportunities. “All the heavy lifting is 100% done for you,” the company stated.

Its process begins with targeting, where it builds a database containing an exhaustive list of prospects. According to the company, due diligence is exercised on each entry to ensure data accuracy.

After building the database from scratch, OutFlow performs outreach on the client’s behalf to secure meetings and learn more about the available opportunities. Evaluating each opportunity is also part of its service, and the agency pre-qualifies each prospect before turning them over to the client.

Buy-side professionals can take advantage of this service to identify profitable companies to acquire on behalf of their clients, who are mostly composed of institutional investors. Meanwhile, sell-side parties, such as investment bankers and M&A brokers, can employ OutFlow to help expedite the search for potential buyers.

When asked what sets its service apart, OutFlow said that it offers a more reliable alternative to the traditional process, which depends on referrals and trying to outbid the competition. Instead, its service ensures that a client’s M&A pipeline remains filled consistently throughout the engagement. “We generate the volume of opportunities, on a consistent basis, with the right targets, so you can focus on what you do best,” it added.

OutFlow was founded with the goal of supporting M&A professionals by taking care of the deal origination part of the business. The company explained that this area tends to get neglected, as deal closing often takes precedence.

Despite being a new player in the M&A space, OutFlow’s clientele has already reached over 200 professionals.

The company also offers insights into the closing aspect of M&A through Dealmaker’s Dose, a weekly publication that shares tips and strategies gleaned from real-world cases.

