OutFlow Announces Investment Bank Deal Origination and Sourcing Solutions

Leveraging precise targeting and effective outreach, deal origination solutions provider OutFlow has announced an expanded range of services for investment banks.

Boise, Idaho–(Newsfile Corp. – October 2, 2022) – OutFlow has announced comprehensive deal sourcing, origination, and pipeline management solutions for investment bankers interested in identifying and leveraging new opportunities.

More details can be found at https://outflow.agency.





OutFlow has introduced a four-step system designed to connect investment banks with potential clients interested in selling or buying. Depending on the needs of each client, the deal sourcing process can involve the clients stepping in to set appointments themselves, or opt for a hands-off approach where they only become involved during the deal closing stage.

At the core of the company’s approach is sustainable and predictable opportunity generation coupled with effective pipeline management.

“The more people you talk to, the more people you do business with,” said Matt Currie, CEO. “It’s that simple. At OutFlow, we keep your calendar busy with prospects wanting to speak with you.”

OutFlow uses precise segmentation to identify the ideal audience of its clients and connect investment banks with prospects interested in their services. The company develops an extensive quality prospect database kept up-to-date to ensure a continuous pool of potential prospects for investment banks.

Designed as a complete, hands-off solution, OutFlow’s deal sourcing process covers everything from finding the prospects and establishing first contact to securing meetings. The company’s experts will manually verify each opportunity to ensure it meets the needs of the client, with investment banks having the opportunity to secure the appointment directly or via OutFlow’s specialists.

The end result is a deal origination system enabling investment banks to benefit from a reliable, fully scalable pipeline of new deal opportunities. OutFlow secures a specific number of new qualified deals for each client, and provides its services at no cost if the minimum number is not met.

In addition to investment banks, the company’s services are also available for M&A advisors and brokers, private equity firms, exit planners, and other businesses in the financial sector.

Interested parties can find more information at https://outflow.agency.

