Ovid Adds Research Collections Supporting Global Health Preparedness and Health Equity

Dedicated collections bring together evidence-based content from multiple providers to improve access to a full breadth of critical research

WALTHAM, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–To meet demand for credible resources that support global public health efforts and evidence-based practice, Wolters Kluwer, Health has added two research collections to its medical research platform, Ovid®. The Public Health Advantage collection brings together the CABI Global Health and Ovid HealthStar databases with additional public health resources in a single subscription, empowering researchers, clinical managers, and students to better prepare for current and emerging public health threats. The Evidence-Based Health collection offers a distinct curation of content resources providing users with the best available, evidence-based scientific information to improve healthcare.

These two collections are the latest demonstration of Wolters Kluwer’s commitment to addressing equitable healthcare delivery and accelerating change. Ovid’s Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DE&I) collection was released earlier this year.

Easing access to essential public health resources

Today, most organizations gather their public health information from myriad, disparate sources because they lack access to a singular, complete public health information offering. The Public Health Advantage collection provides healthcare professionals, subject librarians, researchers, educators, and students with a comprehensive content solution. It includes access to over 490 eBooks and journals: CABI’s Human and Food Science collection, the GIDEON Disease series, selected LWW titles, Ovid Open Access Full Text, and more.

Eliminating bias in support of health equity

“The importance of preparing for future health threats is more urgent than ever in the aftermath of COVID-19 and as new infectious disease outbreaks continue to emerge. At the same time, issues like health equity, climate change, food safety, and security are coming to the fore as frontline practice concerns,” said Vikram Savkar, Senior Vice President & General Manager, Medicine Segment, Health Learning, Research & Practice at Wolters Kluwer. “These are essential collections that provide the trusted resources clinicians, students, and researchers need to guide clinical decisions and patient care.”

Ovid’s new Evidence-Based Health collection combines evidence-based content from multiple providers, providing a greater breadth of research to reduce bias.

Included are:

KSR Evidence database with over 26,500 critical appraisals and over 223,000 systematic reviews,

ECRI Guidelines Trust® providing thousands of up-to-date vetted evidence-based clinical practice guidelines,

Evidence-Based Practice, a monthly journal,

Lippincott® Nursing Solutions guideline summaries.

Learn more about the Public Health Advantage Collection on Ovid

Learn more about the Evidence-Based Health Collection on Ovid

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer (WKL) is a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services for the clinicians, nurses, accountants, lawyers, and tax, finance, audit, risk, compliance, and regulatory sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with advanced technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2021 annual revenues of €4.8 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 19,800 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

Wolters Kluwer provides trusted clinical technology and evidence-based solutions that engage clinicians, patients, researchers and students in effective decision-making and outcomes across healthcare. We support clinical effectiveness, learning and research, clinical surveillance and compliance, as well as data solutions. For more information about our solutions, visit https://www.wolterskluwer.com/en/health and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter @WKHealth.

For more information, visit www.wolterskluwer.com, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

Contacts

Media

André Rebelo



Public Affairs & Public Relations Associate Director



Wolters Kluwer



+1 (781) 392-2411



[email protected]