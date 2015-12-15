Yahoo Appoints Kat Downs Mulder as SVP & General Manager of Yahoo News

Digital news innovator and 14-year veteran of The Washington Post joins Yahoo to oversee the company’s news and information platform

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Yahoo today announced the appointment of Kat Downs Mulder to SVP & General Manager of Yahoo News, the #1 news and information site in the US. As GM of this newly consolidated business, Downs Mulder will oversee global products, editorial and strategy for a unified Yahoo News, including the Yahoo homepage, news, entertainment and lifestyle content. She will report to President of Home Ecosystem, Matt Sanchez.

“Kat is recognized for innovating in one of the world’s top newsrooms against the backdrop of a rapidly changing digital environment,” said Matt Sanchez, President & GM of Yahoo Home Ecosystem. “Her blend of news and technology expertise is the perfect fit as we advance Yahoo News and continue to bring trusted content and experiences to our readers.”

“My time leading news, product and engineering highlights the importance of evolving as the industry changes,” said Downs Mulder. “Yahoo News has been a trusted leader in news for millions globally. I look forward to being part of this next chapter of Yahoo’s journey as we develop products and services that will shape the future of how people get their information.”

For over 14 years, Downs Mulder has been a part of The Washington Post, where she most recently served as Chief Product Officer and Managing Editor, delivering news, product and strategy aimed at accelerating innovation across the company. Her team included visual and audio journalism, audience development, emerging news products, curation and distribution, along with the product and design teams focused on the development of The Post’s website, app, subscriptions and internal tools.

Before that, she served as Vice President of Product & Design, where she oversaw the user experience across homepage, articles pages, newsletters and apps. Downs Mulder also improved the effectiveness of The Post’s paywall, creating a more frictionless purchasing flow on the site and in apps, and launched a new onboarding experience that helped new subscribers find more of the content they’re interested in.

Downs Mulder also led The Post’s award-winning Graphics department for nearly five years, promoting original visual journalism, creative approaches that leverage powerful tools, and storytelling built for mobile and social platforms.

About Yahoo

Yahoo reaches nearly 900 million people around the world, bringing them closer to finance, sports, shopping, gaming and news—with the trusted products, content and tech that fuel their day. For partners, we provide a full-stack platform for businesses to amplify growth and drive more meaningful connections across advertising, search and media. To learn more, please visit yahooinc.com.

Contacts

Media Contact:



Allison Butler, Yahoo



[email protected]