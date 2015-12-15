Pathward Reveals New Brand Identity, Following Name Change from MetaBank

New corporate brand underscores company’s commitment to paving paths to financial inclusion for all

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Pathward™, N.A., an industry leading financial empowerment company, today announced the unveiling of its new corporate brand and the launch of the company’s new website, Pathward.com. This follows the company’s name change from MetaBank®, N.A. earlier this year. The new name and branding reflect the company’s commitment to providing a path forward for individuals and businesses to reach the next stage of their financial journey.

Pathward plans to showcase its new brand identity with a team of experts on site at Money20/20 to be held in Las Vegas, Oct. 23 – 26, at the Secured Finance Network Annual Conference to be held in Austin, Texas, Nov. 9 – 11, and at other events in the coming months.

“At Pathward, expanding financial access is at the heart of our business. We work with diverse partners to deliver financial products for individuals and businesses that traditional financial institutions have historically overlooked,” said Brett Pharr, CEO of Pathward. “For many, the issue of financial access is deeply personal, and we make it our business to disrupt traditional banking norms, guide our partners, and deliver financial products, services and funding to the people and businesses who need them most.”

Pathward President Anthony Sharett shared Pharr’s enthusiasm as the company opens a new chapter in its history: “It’s an important year for Pathward as we rebrand and unify everyone in the company under one brand, reinforcing our commitment to providing the underserved with solutions they need to achieve financial wellness. Through our partnerships, forward-thinking solutions, and deep expertise, we help provide a path to access the financial system.”

For many years, Pathward has focused on increasing financial access through innovative banking as a service and commercial finance solutions. The company will continue to focus on its purpose of powering financial inclusion for all™.

About Pathward™

Pathward™, N.A., a national bank, is a subsidiary of Pathward Financial, Inc.™ (Nasdaq: CASH). Pathward is a U.S.-based financial empowerment company driven by its purpose to power financial inclusion for all™. Pathward strives to increase financial availability, choice and opportunity across our Banking as a Service and Commercial Finance business lines. The strategic business lines provide end-to-end support to individuals and businesses. Learn more at Pathward.com.

Contacts

Courtney Heidelberg



605.291.7044



[email protected]