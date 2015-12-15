InterVenn Biosciences Expands Board of Directors with Dr. Jason Myers and Carol Berry to Support Next Phase of Growth

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–InterVenn Biosciences, a clinical technology company leveraging glycoproteomics to transform the future of healthcare, today announced the appointment of Jason Myers, Ph.D., and Carol Berry to the company’s Board of Directors. Dr. Myers brings to the board over 20 years of industry and research experience in commercializing innovative genomic tools and diagnostics. Ms. Berry joins the board with more than 25 years of industry experience in personalized medicine and diagnostics.

“We are very excited to continue to strengthen the InterVenn Board of Directors with the additions of Dr. Myers and Ms. Berry. Their wealth of combined experience in research and industry roles in genomics and personalized medicine will help support the strategic and operational advancement of InterVenn as we enter our next chapter of growth,” said Aldo Carrascoso, Co-Founder and CEO of InterVenn Biosciences. “We look forward to their contributions to the company and leveraging their collective expertise.”

Dr. Myers has spent his entire career focused on innovations that remove disparity and allow mass adoption of cutting-edge products. He currently serves as CEO of Sequencing Health, an electronic detection platform capable of applications in DNA sequencing, for example, where he also serves on the Board of Directors. Prior to joining Sequencing Health, he was President of Oncology leading the personalized medicine strategy at Invitae, a medical genomics company.

Before that, Dr. Myers founded and served as CEO and a member of the Board of Directors at ArcherDx, Inc., a molecular diagnostic company focused on personalized medicine, before being acquired by Invitae in 2020. Prior to founding ArcherDx, Dr. Myers led cross-functional platform and sequencing application development for Ion Torrent, which was acquired by Life Technologies in 2010. Earlier in his career, Dr. Myers served as a postdoctoral fellow at Stanford University School of Medicine. Dr. Myers received a B.A.Sc. in Biochemistry and Molecular Biology from Colorado State University and a Ph.D. in Molecular Pharmacology from Stanford University School of Medicine.

“I’m thrilled to join InterVenn’s Board of Directors at a pivotal point in the company’s evolution, as it accelerates its commercialization efforts with an exciting pipeline of new products,” said Dr. Myers. “InterVenn has assembled a great team, and I look forward to working with them to leverage their groundbreaking work to help enable broad access to glycoproteomics, a biomarker class that has the potential to further transform detection, diagnosis, and treatment of disease.”

Ms. Berry currently serves as the Senior Vice President and Chief Business Officer at CellCarta (formerly Caprion Bioscience Inc.), a specialized CRO laboratory focused in personalized medicine. Prior to joining CellCarta, she served as the Senior Vice President and General Manager of the genomics services division at Asuragen, a molecular diagnostics company. Earlier in her career, Ms. Berry held multiple roles in sales and marketing at clinical diagnostics and biomarker discovery companies. Ms. Berry received a Bachelor of Science from Texas A&M University and an M.B.A. in Information Technology Management from the University of Dallas.

“InterVenn has significant potential to change the way the medical community thinks about disease detection, clinical decision-making and personalized medicine,” said Ms. Berry. “We’re seeing a shift to more proactive disease management that can improve patient outcomes with access to information about sugar proteins that simply wasn’t available until InterVenn came onto the scene.”

About InterVenn Biosciences

InterVenn is a clinical technology company unlocking the value of glycoproteomics for the development of transformational healthcare solutions. The glycoproteome is a source of life-critical information about human biology that has the potential to significantly improve patient outcomes, but it has remained inaccessible due to its vast complexity. InterVenn is pioneering a new AI-powered platform to decode and unlock the potential of the glycoproteome at clinically meaningful scale for the first time in history. To optimize this entirely new dimension of biology, the company has developed a platform capable of producing a robust pipeline of powerful clinical applications, ranging from early disease screening to diagnostics and potentially therapeutics. InterVenn will contribute to making the new era of personalized, predictive, and preventative care a reality. For more information about InterVenn, visit www.intervenn.com.

Contacts

Ramune Carothers



Vice President, Corporate Communications



InterVenn Biosciences



[email protected]

Anthony Petrucci



Bioscribe



[email protected]

512-581-5442