Planet Labs PBC Investor Day Scheduled for October 12th, 2022

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Planet Labs PBC (NYSE: PL) (“Planet” or the “Company”), a leading provider of daily data and insights about Earth, is holding its previously announced Investor Day in San Francisco on Wednesday, October 12, 2022. The program is set to begin at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time / 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time. The Investor Day program will feature sessions led by management, including Will Marshall, Co-Founder and CEO; Kevin Weil, President of Product and Business; Charlie Candy, Chief Revenue Officer; Andrew Zolli, Chief Impact Officer; and Ashley Johnson, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer.

Virtual Attendance

The event will be accessible virtually. To attend virtually, please visit the link below to register in advance. A recording will be available on Planet’s Investor Relations website shortly after the event.

Virtual Attendee Registration Link: https://investors.planet.com/events-and-presentations/events/event-details/2022/Planet-Labs-PBC-Investor-Day-2022/default.aspx

For those interested in attending in person, please reach out to the Planet Investor Relations team at [email protected]. Please note that space is limited.

About Planet Labs PBC

Planet is a leading provider of global, daily satellite imagery and geospatial solutions. Planet is driven by a mission to image the world every day, and make change visible, accessible and actionable. Founded in 2010 by three NASA scientists, Planet designs, builds, and operates the largest Earth observation fleet of imaging satellites, capturing over 30 TB of data per day. Planet provides mission-critical data, advanced insights, and software solutions to over 800 customers, comprising the world’s leading agriculture, forestry, intelligence, education and finance companies and government agencies, enabling users to simply and effectively derive unique value from satellite imagery. Planet is a public benefit corporation trading on the New York Stock Exchange as PL. To learn more visit www.planet.com and follow us on Twitter.

