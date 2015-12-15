Procurant and Uber Freight Transform Produce Shipping

New partnership enables sourcing and booking shipping with competitive rates directly within the Procurant order management platform





WATSONVILLE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#freshfood–Procurant, a cloud-based software company transforming the global food supply chain, and Uber Freight US, one of North America’s largest managers of freight reimagining the way goods move, today announced a partnership to provide an innovative shipping option for retailers and suppliers of fresh produce.

“This partnership is a game-changer for grocery retailers and their produce suppliers, and it will bring much-needed relief to an industry struggling with rising transportation costs and truck availability. With this partnership, we move one step closer to a more cost-effective and streamlined fresh food supply chain,” said Eric Peters, CEO, Procurant.

The partnership between Procurant and Uber Freight enables any produce supplier with a Procurant account to view a competitive transportation rate and secure shipment of a specific load while responding to an active purchase order. The feature, known as Procurant Ship, provides immediate access to available quality carrier capacity to streamline carrier selection and provide real-time in-transit visibility.

“It’s imperative that produce suppliers are able to reliably source cost-effective, safe and reliable transportation services. And as freight rates remaining volatile, new technologies can help suppliers ensure food stays fresh and arrives on time. Through this exciting partnership with Procurant, we enhance the resilience of produce supply chains by reducing waste, keeping costs down, moving produce more efficiently, and ultimately better supporting the communities we serve,” said Matt Menner, Head of 4PL Sales – East, Uber Freight.

Procurant and Uber Freight will be featuring the new Procurant Ship solution at the upcoming International Fresh Produce Association Global Produce and Floral Show, October 27-29 in Orlando, FL.

About Procurant

Procurant automates and simplifies operations across the food supply chain with collaborative technology solutions to improve safety, efficiency and visibility. The company was founded by industry veterans with decades of experience delivering solutions to growers, shippers, distributors, retailers and foodservice operators. Procurant is backed by GLP Properties (glp.com), a leading global investment manager and business builder in logistics, real estate, infrastructure, finance and related technologies.

About Uber Freight US

Uber Freight US is a logistics platform with a mission to reimagine the way goods move to help communities thrive. Backed by innovative technology and a dedicated team of domain experts, we provide logistics solutions that give shippers and carriers of all sizes greater reliability, flexibility, and transparency so they can take control of their freight movements. With over $17 billion in FUM (freight under management), we’ve built one of the world’s most comprehensive logistics networks consisting of over 130,000 digitally-enabled carriers and thousands of shippers, from small businesses to Fortune 500 companies. For more, visit uberfreight.com.

