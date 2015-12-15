Project CareCoin Makes History as First Cryptocurrency Project to Adopt Entire Orphanage

Richmond, Texas–(Newsfile Corp. – October 4, 2022) – CareCoin (CARESV2) is pleased to announce that it has received official approval from a governing body to adopt an entire village in Magongo, Kenya, Africa.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://itbusinessnet.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/139207_carecoinfigure1_550.jpg

Figure 1

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8755/139207_carecoinfigure1.jpg

This will be the first Cryptocurrency organization to accomplish this. The orphanage is appropriately named Project CareCoin Orphanage. It is also now viewable on Google Maps.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://itbusinessnet.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/139207_carecoinfigure2_550.jpg

Figure 2

To view an enhanced version of Figure 2, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8755/139207_carecoinfigure2.jpg

There are approximately 91 orphans currently living in the orphanage. CareCoin supplies all the food, clean drinking water, mosquito nets, and other necessities for the kids and for the village.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://itbusinessnet.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/139207_carecoinfigure3_550.jpg

Figure 3

To view an enhanced version of Figure 3, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8755/139207_carecoinfigure3.jpg

CareCoin founders, James Stephens & Simon Knaus, had this to say: “We have plans to build a clean water well in the village because, at the moment, villagers must trek 6 km roundtrip for fresh water. In addition, we’re excited about plans to build a medical clinic, among many other projects.”

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://itbusinessnet.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/139207_carecoinfigure4_550.jpg

Figure 4

To view an enhanced version of Figure 4, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8755/139207_carecoinfigure4.jpg

One thing that CareCoin is very proud of is how they operate in the crypto space. They believe in running the business with transparency, honesty, and integrity. This is at the core of who Project CareCoin is.

The roadmap for their latest projects is laid out on the website at projectcarecoin.com under the projects tab. To learn more about this important mission, please visit projectcarecoin.com. Their official symbol is CARESV2.

About Project CareCoin

CareCoin (CARESV2) is a SAFU Certified Cryptocurrency project that is built on the Binance Smart Chain whose primary goal is to make a major impact in the world by making donations to various humanitarian and socio-economic causes that our holders get to choose while allowing the average person to leverage their strength in community numbers to make a positive impact in the world. CareCoin was inspired by two friends who wanted to make a huge impact in the world while creating real value for investors.

Website: www.projectcarecoin.com
Telegram Group: https://t.me/carecoinfamily

For Media queries, please contact the owners below:

James Stephens
1 888-756-2747
[email protected]

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/139207

Related Stories

Bionomics Limited to Participate in the Cantor Neurology & Psychiatry Conference

TRAAK Lauréat Prix innovation Sapeurs-Pompiers Catégorie start-up

Applied and NFP Broaden Relationship to Bring Applied Epic to UK Brokers

RevoLand Introduces the E-Sports Mode into the GameFi

Pure Filtration Products Launches New Commercial Filter Change Service

Eisai Completes Construction of Its New Injection/Research Building at Kawashima Industrial Park in Japan

You may have missed

Bionomics Limited to Participate in the Cantor Neurology & Psychiatry Conference

TRAAK Lauréat Prix innovation Sapeurs-Pompiers Catégorie start-up

Applied and NFP Broaden Relationship to Bring Applied Epic to UK Brokers

Project CareCoin Makes History as First Cryptocurrency Project to Adopt Entire Orphanage

RevoLand Introduces the E-Sports Mode into the GameFi

error: Content is protected !!