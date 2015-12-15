RevoLand Introduces the E-Sports Mode into the GameFi

RevoLand is a crypto platform developed by UK-based company Chain X Game. Recently, the company has introduced the new concept of E-Sports mode into gamefi through the crypto industry.

Singapore City, Singapore–(Newsfile Corp. – October 4, 2022) – RevoLand emerges as a blockchain multiplayer online battle arena. In the recent expansion, the company is prepared to launch its E-Sports mode into the GameFi. RevoLand develops the e-sports mode into the GameFi for the first time, opening the GameFi 2.0 era.

Revoland, as a Gamifi 2.0 project with specific requirements for players’ skills, yields an opportunity for other e-sports events. In Revoland, players play the role of animal heroes searching for treasures in a mysterious country. Revoland facilitates its players through the play-to-earn model and enables them to improve their game skills, participate in e-sports events, stand out among many players, and experience the fun of real competition. In addition, Revoland has added randomness and props mechanisms to its feature.

Revoland brings a GameFi revolution through its features such as:

Traditional Game Users: It provides three free heroes at the start as an introduction, so gamers don’t have to buy a mystery box to enter the game with users unaware of the operation of blockchain wallets. Open-for-visitor mode: It enables people to practice the game without connecting their wallets, combating the issue of the high threshold for traditional game users to join the Web3 game. Two modes of Gameplay: There are two modes; a bounty race and an entertainment race. Users in bounty races can earn more Land. But free heroes cannot participate in bounty races to earn more Land.

About RevoLand

Revoland is a product that integrates all the advantages of traditional mobile games with a degree of completion and entertainment, creating a ‘social gaming experience’ and profit model.

Nowadays, RevoLand, as an industry pioneer, breaks the business model of conventional GameFi and introduces GameFi into the e-sports era. The rise of Revoland may signal the next breakthrough in web3 gaming as the GameFi hits a low point.

Potential users and E-Sport enthusiasts can visit the following links to acquire more details about the upcoming projects of RevoLand.

