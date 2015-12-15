RevoLand Introduces the E-Sports Mode into the GameFi

RevoLand is a crypto platform developed by UK-based company Chain X Game. Recently, the company has introduced the new concept of E-Sports mode into gamefi through the crypto industry.

Singapore City, Singapore–(Newsfile Corp. – October 4, 2022) – RevoLand emerges as a blockchain multiplayer online battle arena. In the recent expansion, the company is prepared to launch its E-Sports mode into the GameFi. RevoLand develops the e-sports mode into the GameFi for the first time, opening the GameFi 2.0 era.

Revoland, as a Gamifi 2.0 project with specific requirements for players’ skills, yields an opportunity for other e-sports events. In Revoland, players play the role of animal heroes searching for treasures in a mysterious country. Revoland facilitates its players through the play-to-earn model and enables them to improve their game skills, participate in e-sports events, stand out among many players, and experience the fun of real competition. In addition, Revoland has added randomness and props mechanisms to its feature.

Revoland brings a GameFi revolution through its features such as:

  1. Traditional Game Users: It provides three free heroes at the start as an introduction, so gamers don’t have to buy a mystery box to enter the game with users unaware of the operation of blockchain wallets.
  2. Open-for-visitor mode: It enables people to practice the game without connecting their wallets, combating the issue of the high threshold for traditional game users to join the Web3 game.
  3. Two modes of Gameplay: There are two modes; a bounty race and an entertainment race. Users in bounty races can earn more Land. But free heroes cannot participate in bounty races to earn more Land.

About RevoLand

Revoland is a product that integrates all the advantages of traditional mobile games with a degree of completion and entertainment, creating a ‘social gaming experience’ and profit model.

Nowadays, RevoLand, as an industry pioneer, breaks the business model of conventional GameFi and introduces GameFi into the e-sports era. The rise of Revoland may signal the next breakthrough in web3 gaming as the GameFi hits a low point.

Potential users and E-Sport enthusiasts can visit the following links to acquire more details about the upcoming projects of RevoLand.

Website | Telegram | Twitter | YouTube

Media Details:

Contact Name: Briant Guo
Company Name: RevoLand
Company Website: https://www.revoland.com/#/
Email: [email protected]

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/138623

