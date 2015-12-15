Provenir Named Finalist in the ‘Best Technology Partner’ Category for the Credit Strategy Lending Awards 2022

The annual awards program recognizes success in consumer, commercial and residential lending

PARSIPPANY, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI—Provenir, a global leader in AI-powered risk decisioning software for the fintech industry, is a finalist in the “Best Technology Partner” category of the Credit Strategy Lending Awards 2022.

The Credit Strategy Lending Awards is the only awards program honoring individuals, teams and businesses across alternative lending, commercial finance, and mortgage industries. The awards celebrate excellence across the entire lending market. Award winners will be announced Nov. 1 during the awards ceremony at the Hilton London Bankside.

“Provenir is proud to be recognized as a finalist for ‘Best Technology Partner’ as it illustrates our commitment to delivering a cohesive risk ecosystem that enables lenders to make smarter decisions across the entire customer lifecycle – with diverse data for deeper insights, optimized decisions and a continuous feedback loop for constant improvement,” said Frode Berg, General Manager, Europe, for Provenir. “Provenir incorporates AI and machine learning into data models which enables lenders to mitigate risk, institute real-time fraud strategies and ensure regulatory compliance for their customers.”

Provenir’s industry-leading AI-Powered Decisioning Platform is data-fueled and AI-driven for risk decisioning. The solution empowers fintechs and financial services organizations to unlock the true value of data, combining universal data access with simplified AI and automated, real-time decisioning. With data more accessible and usable than before, financial institutions can automate complex decisions that drive world-class customer experiences, addressing identify, credit and fraud for quicker onboarding and serving.

About Provenir

Provenir helps fintechs and financial services providers make smarter decisions faster with our AI-Powered Risk Decisioning Platform.

Provenir brings together the three essential components needed – data, AI and decisioning – into one unified risk decisioning solution to help organizations provide world-class consumer experiences. This unique offering gives organizations the ability to power decisioning innovation across the full customer lifecycle, driving improvements in the customer experience, access to financial services, business agility, and more.

Provenir works with disruptive financial services organizations in more than 50 countries and processes more than 3 billion transactions annually.

Contacts

Media Contact:

Kelly Poffenberger



Lutz Public Relations and Marketing (for Provenir)



[email protected]

714.553.9071