Securiti Unveils World’s First Data Controls Cloud

Solution delivers unified intelligence & controls on data across all clouds; Company announces a $75M Series C Funding Round

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CCPA—Securiti, a leader in multicloud data protection, governance and security, today unveiled DataControls Cloud™, a new offering that creates a layer of unified data intelligence and controls across all major public clouds, data clouds, SaaS and private clouds. The solution acts as a centralized data command center that enables enterprises to fulfill key obligations around data security, privacy, governance and compliance. Securiti’s DataControls Cloud eliminates the cost and complexity of using disparate tools across organizational silos that are generally not designed for hyperscale multicloud environments.





The company also announced $75 million in Series C financing led by Owl Rock Capital, a division of Blue Owl Capital, with participation from existing investors Mayfield and General Catalyst. With this round Blue Owl Capital’s Pravin Vazirani joins Securiti’s board of directors.

“Securiti is transforming how organizations can innovate with data at scale, while fulfilling all their data obligations using one platform,” said Pravin Vazirani, Managing Director at Blue Owl Capital. “Securiti’s team has the pedigree of creating category-defining platforms and customer solutions. They have done it again and we are excited to partner with them.”

Major enterprise customers like Alaska Airlines, Capital One, and hundreds of others have chosen to use the Securiti DataControls Cloud.

Leading analyst firms are also highlighting the need for converged platforms for data controls in the era of hybrid cloud.

“Traditionally organizations have been forced to use a variety of disconnected tools to manage security, privacy, governance and compliance for data, which leads to inconsistent results and added cost and complexity,” said Ryan O’Leary, Research Director at IDC. “A unified data controls framework enables all of these disciplines to work together to create a shared, global view of their data, so companies can meet their obligations more efficiently.”

“Digital transformation to cloud provides a unique opportunity to rethink the old paradigm. No longer does an organization need to buy disparate technology for each cloud and separately for data security, privacy, governance and compliance,” said Rehan Jalil, CEO of Securiti. “With the DataControls Cloud, organizations get one data command center to get comprehensive visibility and control across their entire data landscape.”

Availability

The Securiti DataControls Cloud is available immediately from Securiti and its business partners worldwide.

