SqlDBM and LEIT DATA Partner to Empower Technical Teams

This partnership will help clients build their Modern Data Tech Stack all through a data-driven approach

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#cloud—SqlDBM – Online Data Modeling Tool is happy to announce their partnership with LEIT DATA, a data and analytics consultancy with a focus in cloud migration and overall data strategy. As a Silver Partner, LEIT DATA will collaborate with SqlDBM on various initiatives and campaigns in the Data Migration space – a cornerstone and passion for both organizations.

“Along with LEIT DATA, we are excited to guide the modern customer towards strategic solutions and to become even more data-driven in their business efforts,” said Ajay Singh, Head of Product Management at SqlDBM.

By combining SqlDBM’s drive to meet industry demands through innovation and an ever-evolving feature set, and LEIT DATA’s expert knowledge of customer needs and overall industry experience, the two organizations will evolve their product offerings and better serve their customers.

As users of SqlDBM, LEIT understands its importance to the digital transformation roadmap of their clients. “The biggest oversight made in recent years in regards to the Modern Data Stack is the total lack of Data Modelling. Without using the functionality that SqlDBM provides, you increase the risk of unsuccessful delivery and cost of ownership,” said Chris Tabb, Co-Founder and CCO of LEIT DATA.

The companies look forward to helping bring customers the best-of-the-best when it comes to their tech stack, and as partners look forward to showcasing the benefits of database modeling as a whole.

About SqlDBM

SqlDBM’s mission is to provide a modern cloud-based modeling solution that enables customers to lay out or create their business warehouse without writing a single line of code. SqlDBM supports leading cloud-based database providers like Snowflake, Azure Synapse, Redshift, and on-premise solutions like Postgres and SQL Server. Using an online visual interface, users can diagram their entire database through reverse engineering, create new objects, make changes, and add properties without writing SQL. SqlDBM provides additional features that facilitate data governance, data discovery (data dictionary), DevOps and CI/CD, and communication between business and technical users.

About LEIT

LEIT DATA was founded in 2018 by data visionaries operating in the UK, the EU, and the USA. On top of being one of the first Snowflake Elite Partners in the EMEA, they won the Snowflake SI Partner of the Year 2022 and continue to be one of the fastest growing data consultancies in the region.

With years of experience in data ecosystems, LEIT DATA is dedicated to unlocking the value of data and maximizing their clients’ analytics potential. LEIT DATA focuses on data strategy, data management, data security, data engineering, analytics, and AI/ML. LEIT DATA continues to achieve customer goals and exceed expectations by selecting best-in-class technologies and creating teams of professional data-driven experts.

