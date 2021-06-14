Wind River and TCS Collaborate to Build Distributed Mobile Network Infrastructure Ecosystem for 5G / Open RAN

ALAMEDA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#5g—Wind River®, a global leader in delivering software for mission-critical intelligent systems, announced that it is collaborating with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) for hosting vRAN solutions on Wind River Studio. This strategic collaboration will create a full stack, mobile infrastructure solution with TCS deployment and engineering services for use in a 4G-5G vRAN next gen network using Studio as the cloud platform.

“We are pleased to work with Wind River and help our customers harness the power of 5G technology to transform their businesses. Our Cognitive Network Operations platform hosted on Wind River Studio will help telecom network operators leverage AI and ML to monitor network health, predict possible failures, architect a customer-centric network experience, and maintain exceptional service quality,” said Vimal Kumar, vice president and head, Network Solutions and Services, TCS.

“As operators work towards realizing the promise of a digital, cloud-native future, they are searching for flexible and cost-effective solutions that can reduce deployment complexities and ongoing maintenance. Wind River provides mature production-ready offerings based on proven Wind River Studio technology that is live in deployment with operators globally,” said Avijit Sinha, chief product officer, Wind River.

“Together with TCS, we can deliver agile, secure, reliable, and ultra-low latency solutions to support new use cases in a world that places increasing importance on the cloud, the edge, and greater intelligence,” said Rajeev Rawal, head of country sales for India, Wind River.

A leader in the 5G landscape, Wind River has played key roles in the world’s first successful 5G data session and building commercial vRAN/O-RAN programs, including one of the largest Open RAN networks in the world.

Studio provides a fully cloud-native, Kubernetes and container-based architecture, based on open source, for the development, deployment, operations, and servicing of distributed edge networks at scale. It delivers a foundation for a geographically distributed managed solution able to simplify Day 1 and Day 2 operations by providing single-pane–of-glass (SPoG), zero-touch automated management of thousands of nodes, no matter their physical location. Studio addresses the complex challenges of deploying and managing a physically distributed, cloud native vRAN infrastructure to provide traditional RAN performance in a vRAN deployment.

About Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)

Tata Consultancy Services is an IT services, consulting and business solutions organization that has been partnering with many of the world’s largest businesses in their transformation journeys for over 50 years. TCS offers a consulting-led, cognitive powered, integrated portfolio of business, technology and engineering services and solutions. This is delivered through its unique Location Independent Agile™ delivery model, recognized as a benchmark of excellence in software development.

A part of the Tata group, India’s largest multinational business group, TCS has over 606,000 of the world’s best-trained consultants in 55 countries. The company generated consolidated revenues of US $25.7 billion in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022, and is listed on the BSE (formerly Bombay Stock Exchange) and the NSE (National Stock Exchange) in India. TCS’ proactive stance on climate change and award-winning work with communities across the world have earned it a place in leading sustainability indices such as the MSCI Global Sustainability Index and the FTSE4Good Emerging Index. For more information, visit www.tcs.com

About Wind River

Wind River is a global leader in delivering software for mission-critical intelligent systems. For 40 years, the company has been an innovator and pioneer, powering billions of devices and systems that require the highest levels of security, safety, and reliability. Wind River software and expertise are accelerating digital transformation across industries, including telecommunications, automotive, aerospace, defense, industrial, and medical. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio supported by world-class professional services and support and a broad partner ecosystem. To learn more, visit Wind River at www.windriver.com.

Wind River is a trademark or registered trademark of Wind River Systems, Inc., and its affiliates. Other names may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

