Rapid Finance Acquires Digital Lending Technology Provider, Thrive

BETHESDA, Md.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Rapid Finance, a market leader in helping small businesses find sustainable and customized financing solutions through a fast and simple application process, announced today its acquisition of digital lending platform provider, Thrive, at American Banker’s Small Business Banking conference.

As part of Rapid Finance’s recent corporate rebrand and restructuring, the Thrive acquisition represents a significant addition to the company’s new Rapid Finance Technology business unit. Thrive’s true, end-to-end digital lending platform enables banks, non-bank lenders and credit unions to realize meaningful operational efficiencies through a streamlined origination process and more efficient underwriting for both consumer and SMB lending.

“Since its inception, Thrive was purpose built to address the need for more efficient lending through intelligent automation of application, origination, underwriting, decisioning and servicing,” said Kunal Sehgal, co-founder and CEO of Thrive. “By becoming part of an established industry leader like Rapid Finance, we are well positioned to build on that foundation and accelerate our growth.”

“We are excited to bring Thrive into the Rapid Finance suite of solutions to support the growing market need for fast, simple and trusted loan options,” said Will Tumulty, CEO of Rapid Finance. “This acquisition is a natural fit and in line with our team’s thoughtful approach to modernizing business finance and generating value for our clients and their business.”

About Rapid Finance

Rapid Finance has a proven track record of helping small businesses (and those who support them) succeed and since 2005, has been offering fast, simple, and trusted financing options that provide small businesses with access to capital when they need it most. Using a thoughtful combination of technology, speed and deep industry expertise, Rapid Finance has helped millions of small business clients find financing plans that meet their unique business needs. Visit www.rapidfinance.com.

